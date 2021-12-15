Diamond Equity Research Releases Investment Summary Report on Foothills Exploration Inc. (OTC: FTXP)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an investment summary report on Foothills Exploration Inc. (OTC:FTXP). The in-depth 19-page investment summary report includes detailed information on the Foothills Exploration Inc’s business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.



Large Market Opportunity

Foothills Exploration Inc. (FTXP) holds strategically located core oil and gas assets in the US Rocky Mountain regions. The principal asset of Foothills Exploration is the Wind River Basin of Wyoming, which covers approximately 18,500 acres of land - According to a third-party engineering study, the land has an after-risk potential of producing 21 million barrels of oil and 37.6 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also has access to over 5,700 acres of land in the Unita Basin, where FTXP is exploring new drill programs. Foothills Exploration wants to build a stable portfolio of assets by catering to present-day energy needs through its high-impact oil and gas exploration projects and betting on future needs by foraying into sustainable and emission-free hydrogen and helium exploration. This blend of strategies could help the company in staying relevant to today’s business needs and also by being an early mover in the hydrogen space it can potentially capitalize on this growth opportunity earlier than its counterparts.

Sustainability Initiatives

New Energy Ventures LLC is a subsidiary formed by Foothills Exploration Inc. which focuses on sustainable energy goals through power generation and oil field clean tech applications. Additionally, it also has other areas of interest in natural hydrogen & helium exploration, carbon capture, and hydrogen production. The company intends to acquire existing gas stations and then rebrand them into retail hydrogen refueling stations and also add EV rapid charging stations.

Valuation

We have valued FTXP using NPV methodology incorporating the company’s primary asset with prospective resources of ~27.4 million BOE. Based on our assumptions we have valued the company at ~$76.20 million or ~$0.008 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company. We view FTXP as mainly suitable for institutional and high-risk-tolerant retail investors, given the high risk-reward scenario provided by a unique oil and gas E&P play.

About Foothills Exploration Inc.

Foothills Exploration Inc. (OTC: FTXP) is an independent upstream oil and gas company involved in the exploration and development of reservoirs and drill oil & gas wells by engaging in the acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. For more information visit https://ir.foothillspetro.com/.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Please refer to the initiation report for full disclosures. Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Foothills Exploration Inc. for producing research materials regarding Foothills Exploration Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 12/15/21 the issuer had paid us $25,000 for our company sponsored research services, which commenced 11/09/21 and is billed annually for an investment summary report and two update notes. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, the issuer has paid us $2,500 for non-research related services as of 12/15/21, consisting of presenting at an investment conference. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure found on public disclosures page. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities.

