Senator Marty Flynn Secures $1.2 Million in Funding for Railway Infrastructure

Harrisburg, PA – December 15, 2021 – Today, Senator Marty Flynn announced $1,210,000 in state funding awarded to Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties by the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee. The grants were approved for two projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating and sustaining jobs across northeast Pennsylvania.

“These investments in our rail system will bring jobs to the people of our district while making it easier to transport freight into and out of northeast Pennsylvania, which of course is great for businesses,” said Senator Flynn, who serves on the Transportation Committee. “Our community has a rich industrial history, and this will help us carry that tradition well into the future.”

The two grants that received funding are:

Lackawanna County:

Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad: $699,000 to replace six turnouts on Bridge 60 on the Strawberry Hill rail line.

Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties:

Redevelopment Authority of Luzerne County: $511,000 to replace approximately 4,000 ties and one switch.

The grants are awarded through the Transportation Committee’s Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP). For more information on PennDOT rail grant programs visit the department’s Rail Freight and Ports page.