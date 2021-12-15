Senator Denny Hoskins’ Capitol Report for Week of Dec. 13, 2021

The Greatest Gift at Christmas

There’s an old Christmas song with a classic line: “Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow, will find it hard to sleep tonight.” I suspect every one of us who is a parent has vivid memories of our young children waking up on Christmas morning, bright-eyed and rushing to the tree to see what Santa delivered. When our kids were young, holidays were all about them. The decorations, the presents, parades and Santa’s workshop displays all contributed to the look of wonder in a child’s eyes.

As I get older, I think maybe it’s the parents’ eyes that are all aglow. Can there be a better Christmas present than to see your grown children walk through the door as they return home for the holidays? The family portraits next to the Christmas tree that fill our photo albums are a powerful reminder of how much our children have grown and prospered through the years. Rambunctious children become awkward teenagers and, before you know it, budding adults. Soon, they will have their own families and the cycle begins again with a new generation of tiny tots gathering around the Christmas tree. The anticipation of welcoming children and grandchildren back home for the holidays is enough to make moms and dads giddy like kids on Christmas Eve.

Christmas is about so many things. First and foremost, it’s a celebration of the birth of Christ. But it’s also about family. Few holidays evoke the sense of family like Christmas. It’s one of the few constants in our lives and the thing that always brings us home. There’s little wonder why we love Christmas as much as we do.

I wish everyone a joyful Christmas and a happy New Year. It’s my hope you get to spend the holidays with the people you love and that your families are healthy and whole.

