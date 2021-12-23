The Shadi Ayyas for U.S. Congress campaign announces that Democrat Shadi Ayyas will now run in Virginia’s 10th District

The Shadi Ayyas for U.S. Congress campaign announces, because of redistricting in Virginia, Democrat Shadi Ayyas will now run in Virginia’s 10th District.

I know that Virginians value honesty, hard work and generosity.” — Shadi Ayyas, Democrat for U.S. Congress - VA-CD-10

PURCELLVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shadi Ayyas for U.S. Congress campaign announces, because of redistricting of the congressional lines in Virginia, Democrat Shadi Ayyas will now run in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

“I’m looking forward to a spirited campaign in the Democratic primary and general election, and connecting with the voters of Virginia’s 10th District,” said Shadi Ayyas.

Shadi Ayyas grew up in a country torn by civil war and sectarian violence. Communities that had lived in peace side-by-side for centuries were now battling for control of the nation and its diverse people.

Shadi’s first memories of the Lebanese civil war was hearing gunshots, being scared and hiding under his family’s living room table. Shortly after, while his father was driving back to their family home in their American made blue Oldsmobile on Mount Lebanon, bombs started dropping around their car. He remembers his mother being extremely scared and his father being brave. This memory was etched into Shadi’s mind. These experiences changed his life, is the reason he went into medicine and he is strongly anti-war.

When Shadi came to America and did medical training here, he felt so blessed!

Now, Shadi is worried for our country and Democracy. The January 6th insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capital was a wakeup call for all that believe in our Democratic institutions. He knows we must stand up every day to defend our Democracy. Shadi knows first-hand what can happen when a society break downs from his own experience during the Lebanese civil war. Seeing the attack on the U.S. Capitol brought back memories of his family going through that civil war.

Shadi Ayyas knows that our main priorities must be creating jobs, health care and defending our Democracy. He also knows we must respect family values, that parents are the best role models for their children. He knows that Virginia’s citizens are taxed enough and need a break, especially now during the COVID crisis.

One thing Shadi knows, as a doctor, is that science and fact should dictate our decisions, not fear and superstition.

Shadi wants to leverage his unique experience as a doctor, vision and expertise to find solutions to our varied problems. As a husband, father, an awarded physician, who gave top quality healthcare over 22 years throughout Virginia with full compassion to all regardless of race, color, religious affiliation, gender or sexual orientation to patients from all walks of life as a medical doctor in the U.S. Foreign Service, Virginia department of Corrections, US department of justice, and with the Veterans Evaluation services at the DOD.

Shadi knows Virginians value honesty, hard work and generosity.

Moreover, Shadi understands the struggles of Virginia’s working families and knows that fixing health care must be the top priority. He has the experience to help fix health care, tackle the opioid addiction crisis, work hard for senior citizens, support public education, teachers, our veterans, end the Covid-19 pandemic, make our communities safer, protect our constitution and environment and fight for equality and justice for all. In addition, Shadi believes that Labor Unions must be strengthened in Virginia so they can continue to fight for family wages by championing Davis-Bacon legislation, affordable health care and justice in the workplace.

When he speaks to parents and grandparents in his district he hears their concerns, they say they want their elected officials to focus on creating job opportunities locally so their children and grandchildren can stay close to home.

I believe that every American should be able to achieve the American dream. I will work hard every day to help everyone achieve their American dream.

