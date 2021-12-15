PennDOT Reopens All Lanes on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Following Bridge Repair in Chadds Ford, Pennsbury Townships

King of Prussia, PA – All lanes have reopened on the northbound and southbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) bridge carrying the highway over the Brandywine Creek between Creek Road and Fairville Road in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

Lane restrictions had been in place in each direction since early June due to the deterioration of two structural support pedestals discovered during a bridge inspection.

PennDOT's contractor worked over the summer to complete repairs to the support pedestals prior to performing additional repairs and replacing the expansion dams.

The U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) bridge was built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1990. The 86-foot long, 60-foot-wide structure carries approximately 27,668 vehicles a day.

