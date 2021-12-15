PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 1012, Section 370 and SR 1012, Section D50, Bridge Replacement Projects over Drakes Creek in Jackson Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the SR 1012, Section 370, and SR 1012, Section D50, Bridge Replacement Projects over Drakes Creek. This plans display will be held online with a digital version of the information available to the public to view online from December 15, 2021 to December 29, 2021.

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over Drakes Creek that provides a two-lane bridge, addresses the structural deficiencies, and provides continued access to local residents, businesses, and emergency services.

The projects consist of the replacement of an existing masonry arch bridge (Section 370) just south of Mountain Road and an existing concrete slab bridge (Section D50) just south of Cigarski Rd. The existing structures will be removed and replaced with precast concrete box culverts in order to provide a safe and efficient access across the stream with structures that meet current design standards.

The replacement of these bridges will require a detour of all traffic while the new bridges are being constructed. The planned detour will be 11.2 miles in length and is expected to be in place for approximately three months with only one bridge closed at a time. The detour will be posted when construction begins in Summer 2023.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the Spring/Summer of 2023 and will be complete by the Fall of 2023.

The plans display will be held online and will be available from December 15, 2021 to December 29, 2021. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Luzerne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 1012 (Chase Road) over Drakes Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Rich Poplawski, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-963-4064 or rpoplawski@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, 570.963.4044 or jeruddy@pa.gov

