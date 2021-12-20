Renowned Artist Eryn Brydon Prepares for Opening of the Ether Exhibit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eryn Brydon is a conceptual underwater photographer and visual media artist at OceanINK Studios, and is fundraising her Master's Thesis that she has been working on for the last four years. The Ether Experience is an immersive experience that sparks a link between the heart of the ocean and humanity, shown in a mixture of photography, sound, and projected visuals.

“The Ether Experience is a way of sharing these experiences with those that may be uncertain of taking their first steps towards a real ocean encounter. As you enter the space you will submerge beneath the surface of the ocean, guided through a forest conveying both the beauty and the tragedy of our impact on marine life.”

“While one can find beauty and life in this exhibition, they will also find an ominous path waiting ahead, a warning of what is to come if we neglect and forget our connection to the sea.” Eryn Brydon hopes to show others that our essence is present beneath the surface, and the ether is a guide, leading you down that path of discovery.

“My belief is that conservation efforts are most effective when people feel deeply connected to what’s at risk of being lost. So much of what plights our oceans today arises from a lack of understanding the role the ocean plays in our survival on this planet and how it is undeniably connected to the human spirit.”

The ocean shows so much beauty, and sadly many people take its beauty and all it has to offer for granted. Eryn Brydon also wants to convey that “We too, are part of what is being destroyed. It takes understanding to find the solution. One of the solutions is realizing we are connected to the ocean.”

Eryn Brydon's passion and hard work over the last four years will be shown in this exhibition, where viewers are encouraged to realize one’s connectedness with the ocean and make a change that will benefit all life. “We are reminded of its strength and resilience and in turn we are also reminded of our own.”

The exhibition is open to the public December 17 through January 6. It will be open Thursday’s-Sunday 9:00am -2:00pm and Saturday the 18th and January the 1st from 6pm-10pm. It is also available for viewing by private Appointment.

Currently, a goal of $7,500 is being raised to fund the Ether Experience. Your money will fund the venue, projectors, installation supplies, opening of show, refreshments, thank you gifts, and labor. The GoFundMe page, linked below, breaks down the details as well. With your help, it can reach its full potential.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-ether-experience?member=12579927&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer