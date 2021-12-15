Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,468 in the last 365 days.

RX Cares for Missouri seeks grant proposals to continue promotion of medication safety, drug abuse, misuse and diversion in Missouri

The RX Cares for Missouri Program, administered by the Missouri Board of Pharmacy, is seeking grant funding proposals for the purpose of developing or providing programs or education to promote medication safety, or prevent prescription drug abuse, misuse, and diversion in the state of Missouri. 

Eligible recipients include any person or public, private, charitable or educational entity who will provide grant services to residents of Missouri consistent with the RX Cares program goals. Full details regarding proposal or application requirements and funding are available on the Board’s website

The RX Cares for Missouri program was launched in 2018 and is an initiative intended to heighten awareness and understanding of the crucial role licensed pharmacists play in protecting and promoting the overall health of Missourians, including assisting consumers with pharmaceutical drug safety. 

As an example, since its inception, the RX Cares for Missouri Program has played a critical role in helping combat the opioid epidemic by providing safe options for patient disposal of unused or unwanted medication. In FY 2021, the program’s participants destroyed approximately 5,443 pounds of medication, representing a 550 percent increase from the previous year. 

“Improving patient health and safety are the Board of Pharmacy’s top priorities,” said Board President James L. Gray, III, PharmD, MBA. “The Rx Cares for Missouri grant program will identify innovative strategies to advance the Board’s agenda for improving medication safety as well as preventing prescription drug abuse and diversion in Missouri.”  

All grant proposals must be postmarked by January 31, 2022 to be eligible for consideration. For additional information about grant applications/proposals or to learn more about the RX Cares for Missouri Program, visit pr.mo.gov/pharmacists.

You just read:

RX Cares for Missouri seeks grant proposals to continue promotion of medication safety, drug abuse, misuse and diversion in Missouri

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.