Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,518 in the last 365 days.

How Dentists Give Back: Dr. Corey Schmidt Explains Philanthropy In The Dental Industry

Dr. Corey Schmidt believes that it's important for dentists to give back to their communities through dental philanthropy

Dr. Corey Schmidt believes that it's important for dentists to give back to their communities through dental philanthropy

Many Dentists Work To Provide Care To Those In Need — Dental Philanthropist Dr. Corey Schimdt Explains

NORTH RIDGEVILLE,, OHIO, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's not always easy to get dental care. Dr. Corey Schmidt believes that it's important for dentists to give back to their communities through dental philanthropy. Here, we'll take a look at what dental philanthropy is, why some people struggle to get the dental care that they need, and how people who are in need of care can explore treatment options in their area. 



What Is Dental Philanthropy? Dr. Coery Schmidt Shares How Dentists Give Back To Their Communities

Dentists are highly skilled professionals who often earn large salaries for their expertise. Many dentists sometimes choose to offer their services to people in need through dental philanthropy programs. This allows people who need dental care to access expert dentistry, no matter what their financial situation. Many dentists find this work rewarding and well worth the time and money they need to spend to provide these patients with care.



Why Do Some People Struggle To Access Dental Treatment?

Dr. Corey Schmidt explains that many people struggle to afford the cost of dental treatment. Others put off having necessary procedures done due to dental anxiety, and find that their problems grow to the point where paying for the dental care they need becomes impossible. Others live in areas without access to proper dental care.



Early Intervention Is Key For Dental Problems

Putting off dental care for financial reasons can result in a much higher bill down the line compared to what the bill would have been if the patient had gone to the dentist when the issue began. While it's understandable that some patients try to wait until they have the money to get a dental procedure, Dr. Corey Schmidt recommends exploring options for getting necessary dental treatments as soon as possible. 



Patients who are unsure of how they'll pay for dental treatment may want to reach out to their dentist about setting up a payment plan, paying using a sliding scale based on their income, or getting a referral to another trusted dentist who can perform the procedure at a lower cost. You can also research dental philanthropy organizations in your area (such as free or low-cost clinics), or reach out to an area dental school to find out whether they accept patients at a lower cost than you would find in a dentist's office, according to Dr. Corey Schmidt.

Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here

You just read:

How Dentists Give Back: Dr. Corey Schmidt Explains Philanthropy In The Dental Industry

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.