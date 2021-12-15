Former Rock County Deputy Sheriff Arrested for Child Sexual Assault

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced that Gary A. Huber, age 34, was arrested in Fort Wayne, Ind. on December 13, 2021 for multiple child sexual assault charges. Huber worked as a Rock County deputy sheriff from August 2016 through July 2021, when he resigned to avoid an internal investigation.

Huber is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13, one count of repeated sexual assault of a child, three counts of child enticement, two counts of causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity, and three counts of exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate part. The complaint states that Huber assaulted multiple underage children between 2010 and 2016.

If you have information to share about this investigation, please contact the WI Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation at (608) 266-1621 or via email at . For survivors looking for supportive resources, please contact a local sexual assault service provider or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Huber is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This investigation was led by DCI. The Rock County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case.

The criminal complaint is available upon request.