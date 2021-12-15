Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® and PunchListUSA Announce Exclusive Five-Year Inspection Data and Services Partnership
Two Industry Disruptors Team Up to Revolutionize the Home Inspection Process
Working diligently for the past few years on cutting-edge technologies for home inspections has been a long and exciting journey”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® is No. 1 in their Industry for a variety of reasons; not the least of which is due to their constant attention to evolving and perfecting the processes involved in the craft of home inspection. The company has home offices in Tampa and Toronto.
“Working diligently for the past few years on cutting-edge technologies for home inspections has been a long and exciting journey,” said Pillar To Post President and CEO Dan Steward, “but well worth the effort to revolutionize and modernize one of the key elements to real estate transactions.”
Charleston, S.C. based PunchListUSA, the first consumer marketplace to digitize home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of home repair and improvement services, is one of the innovative technology services changing the landscape of home inspection. Together the two companies will expand on their existing data integration and, through a phased launch, provide all of Pillar to Post’s North American franchise partners and customers with streamlined access to instant repair pricing via PunchListUSA’s proprietary pricing engine which leverages PunchListUSA’s access to exclusive inspection data, integration with Home Depot’s product catalogue and machine learning to decode home inspection reports into simplified and accurate repair and renovation estimates.
“Our mandate at Pillar To Post is to ensure confident home buying and ownership,” added Dan Steward. “Our partnership with PunchListUSA ensures that millions of homeowners across North America will receive not only the best-quality inspection but also tech-enabled line-item pricing guidance from an industry-leading services provider to make informed decisions with peace of mind.”
According to PunchListUSA CEO and Co-Founder Min Alexander, “Technology simplifies our daily lives - yet homeownership remains unpredictable and difficult to navigate for many,” said Alexander. “In connecting PunchListUSA’s repair pricing engine services to the No. 1 home inspection company in North America with the most tech-forward inspection platform, we’re taking a crucial step forward to deliver on our mission to provide homeowners with easy access to insight-driven, turnkey lifecycle services that make maintaining and improving their homes stress-free.”
About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®
Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are nearly 600 franchises located in 49 states and nine Canadian provinces. The company has been named Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise500® ranking for 9 years in a row. Long-term plans include adding 500 to 600 new franchisees over the next five years. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.
About PunchListUSA
PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. The platform is powered by proprietary technology and property data to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation and direct integration with industry partners. Exclusive inspection data access will power end-to-end home lifecycle services and product offerings to homeowners through the PunchListUSA marketplace in its next phase of growth. PunchListUSA is based in Charleston, South Carolina with operations in eight states. Investors include IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, VentureSouth and Second Century Ventures. For further information, please visit www.punchlistusa.com
