WINDES ANNOUNCES NEW TAX PARTNER - Thomas Liu joins leading California accounting firm
Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Thomas Liu as partner in its Tax Department.
Thomas has extensive tax knowledge and will be an integral part of contributing to the expertise of our well-established tax practice and overall growth of the firm.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Thomas Liu as a partner in its Tax Department. He is based out of Windes’ Orange County office located at 2050 Main Street in Irvine.
— James Cordova, Managing Partner
Liu joins Windes with more than 20 years of experience in public accounting. Prior to joining Windes, Liu was a tax principal at a national Top 10 accounting firm and a tax partner with a regional mid-sized firm. He specializes in tax planning and consulting for small- to large-sized businesses and high-net-worth individuals, and tax compliance for corporations and partnerships.
“We are very pleased to welcome Thomas to the firm,” says Windes Managing Partner James Cordova. “Thomas has extensive tax knowledge and will be an integral part of contributing to the expertise of our well-established tax practice and overall growth of the firm.”
“I’m excited to be joining the Windes team,” says Liu. “The technical expertise and depth of knowledge in the tax department at Windes is top-notch. I look forward to working in a firm whose integrity and exceptional reputation of delivering high-value accounting and advisory services to its clients has been recognized as one of the very best in the industry.”
Liu has a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and received a Master of Science degree in Taxation from Golden Gate University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA).
About Windes
Windes is a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making so that our clients can maximize their business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
Craig Ima
Windes
+1 562-304-1329
cima@windes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn