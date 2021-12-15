Edible Packaging Market worth USD 2.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.79% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Packaging Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Edible Packaging Market Research Report, by Material (Polysaccharides, Lipid, Protein Films and Others), by End User (Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical) and by Region – Forecast to 2030”, the market is projected to be worth USD 2.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030)., The market was valued at USD 783.32 million in 2021.



Eminent industry players profiled in the global edible packaging market report include

WikiCell Designs Inc. (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K.)

Safetraces, Inc. (U.S.)

JRF Technology, LLC (U.S.)

Tipa Corp (Israel)

MonoSol, LLC (U.S.)

Watson, Inc. (U.S.)

Interpack (U.S.)

Evoware (Indonesia)

Coveris Holdigs, (U.S.)

Devro plc (U.K.)

Dupont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Ingredion Inc (U.S.)

Nagase & Co. Ltd. (Japan),

Pace International LLC (U.S.).

Among others.





The global edible packaging market is both fragmented & also competitive for the presence of numerous international and also domestic industry players. Such key players have incorporated various innovative strategies for remaining at the vanguard and also catering to the burgeoning need of the esteemed clients including, partnerships, contracts, collaborations, new product launches, geographic expansions, joint ventures, and more. Besides, they are also investing in numerous research & development activities.

Growing Need for Biodegradable Films to Boost Edible Packaging Market Growth

Market Analysis



Drivers



Growing Need for Processed Food Products to Boost Market Growth



The growing need for processed food products will boost market growth over the forecast period. These food products have added salts, oils, fats, and sugar to improve the flavor and taste of foods. Besides, processed foods need longer shelf life packaging that edible coatings can offer. Owing to the huge consumption of processed foods, the use of edible coatings and films is likely to bolster market growth.

Opportunities



Growing Need for Biodegradable Films to offer Robust Opportunities



The growing need for biodegradable films in edible packaging will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. This cut down the reliance on fossil fuels while materials like cellulose/starch-based materials, lipid, polysaccharides, and composite films can offer new properties and functionalities like biodegradability.





Restraints



Hygiene Issues to act as Market Restraint



Hygiene issues during transportation of products and high price of edible packaging materials may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges



Need for Secondary Packaging to act as Market Challenge



The need for secondary packaging while utilizing edible packaging and the COVID-19 impact may act as market challenge over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



The global edible packaging market is bifurcated based on application and material.

By material, the lipid-based packaging will lead the market over the forecast period for their effective use as a water-vapor barrier especially in edible films.

By application, the food & beverage sector will dominate the market over the forecast period at a high CAGR for the growing need for packaged foods & beverages which also includes snack foods, frozen meals, and ready to eat meals.





COVID-19 Analysis



Supply chain disruptions, economic situations, fluctuations in demand share, along with long term and immediate effect of the novel coronavirus possessed a negative impact on the edible packaging market growth. This outbreak has slowed the economic activity, thus pushing the economy in a steep recession. With the roots originating in China, supply chains across the globe are facing shutdown and unprecedented disruption. These factors have affected the growth of the market. But on the other hand, following the relaxation of lockdowns, this market is likely to get back to normal in the days to come.



Regional Analysis



North America to Sway Edible Packaging Market



North America will sway the edible packaging market over the forecast period. Canada and the US having the maximum share, increased need for packaged foods for lifestyle changes, companies allowing innovations and advances and ditching the traditional ways of packaging, large consumer base in edible packaging solutions, paradigm shift to edible alternatives from the use of single-use plastics to reduce packaging waste, increasing adoption of edible packaging by foodservice outlets and food & beverage manufacturers in their product formats to reduce wastage and incentivized via federal tax breaks, and the presence of a large-sized processed food & pharmaceutical industry are adding to the global edible packaging market growth in the region. Besides, the existence of a huge number of edible packaging producers, rising innovations in edible packaging space especially in the US, the presence of huge scale processed food & pharmaceutical industries, and the presence of several food packaging producers are also adding market growth.





APAC to Have Significant Growth in Edible Packaging Market



The APAC region will have significant growth in the edible packaging market over the forecast period. Increasing industrialization, growing urbanization, increasing adoption in China for its industrial development and urbanization, growing awareness amid customers related to the perks of edible packaging, increase in consumers disposable income, and improvement in people’s standard of living are adding to the global edible packaging market growth in the region. Besides, the growing awareness amid customers about the drawbacks of surplus usage of plastics for food and growing ban on single-use plastics, booming food and beverage & pharmaceutical industries, growing need for packaged foods, the wide and easy availability of raw materials, and low labor costs are also adding market growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Edible Packaging Market Research Report, by Material (Polysaccharides, Lipid, Protein Films and Others), by End User (Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical) and by Region – Forecast to 2030



Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size 2030: USD 2.14 billion CAGR 6.79% CAGR (2022 to 2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors WikiCell Designs Inc. (U.S.), Nagase & Co. Ltd. (Japan), JRF Technology, LLC (U.S.), Tipa Corp (Israel), Interpack (U.S.), Pace International LLC (U.S.), Ingredion Inc (U.S.), Safetraces, Inc. (U.S.) , Dupont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K), Coveris Holdings, (U.S.), MonoSol, LLC (U.S.), Evoware (Indonesia), Watson, Inc. (U.S.), Devro plc (U.K) Key Market Opportunities Product lines

Inclusive of containers

Wrapping paper

Developing a replacement for the plastic sachets Key Market Drivers Most used sources as raw materials

Owing to the richness

Nutrients of the body

No need for adding extra chemicals for the production









