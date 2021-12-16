Growing Mindfulness Education and Content Creation Firm Names New President and COO
Jennifer Blue Named President and Linda Snyder Rises to Chief Operating Officer Prior to Launch of New SEL E-Learning Products
Jen is leading our global expansion and bringing mindfulness education to every person, everywhere.”MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind Body Align is getting ready for a strong new year by recently promoting two of its leaders. As the company prepares to launch multiple new mindfulness-based blended educational e-learning products, Jennifer Blue was named president, and Linda Snyder was promoted to chief operating officer.
— Annamarie Fernyak
After serving as operations director for four years, Blue will lead the organization as it expands.
“Mind Body Align was looking for a leader who thinks strategically and is committed to transforming lives through mindfulness,” said Annamarie Fernyak, founder and CEO of Mind Body Align. “This leader needed to understand each market we serve, education and community, and leverage product growth for both. She is this leader. Jen is leading our global expansion and bringing mindfulness education to every person, everywhere.”
Blue’s colleague, Mary Cabrera Kennard, commented, “Jen is living and modeling the mindful company envisioned for Mind Body Align. She embodies the positive impact of mindfulness in the world. As a leader, she is operations-minded and has a growth mindset.”
Taking over the primary operations responsibilities for Blue in her new role as chief operations officer, Snyder joined Mind Body Align in early 2020 with extensive experience in operations and human resources at other organizations. She is putting these skills to work as this start-up expands.
“From the moment she was hired, Linda demonstrated capabilities beyond our original expectations,” said Fernyak. “We navigated a major shift in focus during early 2020, and needed to deepen the administrative and operational skills on our core team to grow multiple ways in parallel. Linda does this with ease, and from any location. She is the perfect individual to lead our operations as we grow.”
About Mind Body Align, LLC
Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful social emotional learning (SEL), community mindfulness, and workplace mindfulness programs. Their SEL program improves learning for 90.5% of students, including 70% of at-risk students. Mind Body Align also improves the profitability of businesses by using mindfulness education as a part of employee resources. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mindful Mind Body Align programs are available both online and in person, soon with hybrid and asynchronous e-learning. Experience Connect In, Mind Body Align’s free, 15 minute virtual community mindfulness practice. This inclusive experience occurs each Wednesday at 8:15 EST and each Thursday at 3:45 pm EST via Live Zoom®; access the experience and learn more about Mind Body Align at mindbodyalign.com.
