Senator Lindsey M. Williams Releases Statement on Adoption of Special Education Funding Report

Harrisburg, PA − December 15, 2021 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams released the following statement following the adoption of the General Assembly’s Special Education Funding Commission report today:

“We all know there is immense work to be done to support our special education students across the Commonwealth. I’m pleased that this report recommends adjustments to the special education funding formula that brings it more in line with the basic education funding formula. I’m looking forward to working on legislation that implements these recommendations. I will fully support any and all increases to special education funding as part of next year’s budget.”

