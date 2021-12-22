Submit Release
Cancel Covid with The Sickest Mental Well-Being Perk Party In Vegas for Good

The Sickest Perk for Talented Professionals..Land Sweet Job and Party for Good in Vegas #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.VegasforGood.com

Are you talented, love to kickass & party for good? Send your resume to Recruiting for Good and land sweet remote tech job, enjoy exclusive Vegas rewards #landsweetjob #partyforgood #luxevegasclub www.recruitingforgood.com

Recruiting for Good to reward talented professionals who land jobs with the staffing agency's help; exclusive club membership to enjoy Vegas for Good.

Covid can't stop the Party in Vegas for Good...Finally something to celebrate!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact in the community.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Covid can't stop the Party in Vegas for Good...Finally something to celebrate!'"

In 2022, Recruiting for Good will reward candidates who land jobs with the staffing agency's help; exclusive club membership to Party in Vegas (Luxe Vegas Club).

The party perk is for candidates who live in the United States.

How Candidates in the US Earn VIP Vegas Membership?

1. Email resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
2. Land a sweet job (either contract or fulltime position).
3. Complete 90 days of employment.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #partyforgood.

Are you talented, want to land a sweet job and party for good? Send us your resume today!

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
