Attorney General Moody Announces Second Round of Refunds for Floridians Victimized by Debt Relief Schemes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—More than 1,200 Floridians will be receiving a second round of checks totaling nearly $340,000 in the coming weeks due to judgments the Florida Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission obtained in an action against a massive debt relief scam. Attorney General Ashley Moody and the FTC sued 17 corporate defendants and three individuals alleging the defendants engaged in a massive debt relief scheme offering consumers phony debt relief services, including fake loans. In the first round of consumer redress made in July 2020, 1,260 Floridians received checks totaling more than $720,000.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “These deceptive companies preyed on people who were trying to pay off their debt, making their financial situation worse. I am glad we were able to work with the FTC to shut down this scam and recover more than a million dollars for Floridians.”

Corporate defendants made money with false promises of large debt consolidation loans at attractive rates, or through misrepresentations that the defendants took over the servicing of consumers’ pre-existing debt relief accounts. Corporate defendants tricked consumers into paying hundreds or thousands of dollars per month under the false pretense that defendants would pay, settle or obtain dismissals of consumers’ debts and improve consumers’ credit. Over time, consumers learned personal debts went unpaid, accounts went into default and credit scores plummeted.

This month, more than $6.5 million will be distributed to nearly 20,000 consumers nationwide. Of those, 1,213 Floridians will receive checks totaling $339,515—bringing the total amount received by Floridians due to this action to more than $1 million. Consumers received the first round of checks in July 2020, and 1,260 Floridians cashed checks totaling $720,912.