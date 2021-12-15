BullPerks Announces an IDO Deal with Totem, New Earth Systems

BullPerks announces an IDO deal with Totem, the first OS for the metaverse.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BullPerks, decentralized VC and mutichain launchpad, announces an IDO deal with Totem - the first operating system for the metaverse supported by Polygon. The IDO will take place on BullStarter on December 17.

ABOUT TOTEM

Totem has created an extremely user-friendly dashboard for all Web3 and digital portfolio management tools. The first set of tools available will be focused on integrating the metaverse and community. The dashboard will allow users of all experience levels to hone in on and use their knowledge of Web3 to get the most out of the metaverse from the start. Totems OS will host custom tools & curated communities, led by a team of professionals, guided by experts in many industries, and backed by some serious players in the blockchain space.

Totem is creating an ecosystem where the platform and its tools come together, creating a space to grow on a personal, community, and global level. The Totem team brings together seasoned professionals, including Ron Williams, former VP of Riot Games, Sandeep Niallval, co-founder of Polygon, and Shreyansh Singh, head of Polygon NFT/Gaming. Totem users have access to Web3 tools, closed NFT communities, and more providing real-world value to Totem’s Citizens as they explore and enjoy the open metaverse.

UNIQUE FEATURES OF TOTEM

Totem’s vision of a sustainable ecosystem is supported by some of the project's upcoming Web3 tools and unique features.

1) Obtainable. A tool that makes it easy to obtain and share authentic, high-quality, and valuable NFT artifacts.

2) Everything and more. The Totem dashboard and AXIS framework are built to be dynamic, allowing any app, platform, artist, community, influencers, store, and more, to integrate and update with additional tabs and other unique tools.

ABOUT BULLPERKS

BullPerks is a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad dedicated to introducing the best-quality projects to its users. The company truly believes that its community should always receive trustworthy information about all deals. The BullPerks team of experts performs rigorous due diligence of all crypto startups to ensure the highest ROI and minimize investment risks for its users.

Totem x BullPerks