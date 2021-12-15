Sustainable Men’s Parka Jackets Canada - Best Waterproof Winter Coats For Men Launched

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest item in the range is crafted using polyester recycled from used plastic bottles, cruelty-free PrimaLoft® Powerplume™ insulation, and organic cotton, in line with the company’s commitment to using eco-friendly materials.

Frank And Oak’s recent addition is part of their Smart-Layer Collection, developed to offer a range of layers for every season, starting with light base layers for warmer weather, and shifting into transitional jackets for fall, and puffer coats, wool coats, and parkas for winter.

Inspired by the daily lives of Canadians, the brand strives to create practical garments that blend sustainability with style. The Alpine field winter jacket is a prime example of this endeavor, made with water repellent and wind-resistant fabric and lined with featherless Primaloft Silver PowerPlume faux-down for total warmth and dryness throughout the colder months. Furthermore, the cruelty-free down alternative is also waterproof and breathable, keeping wearers comfortable in temperatures as low as -25ºC.

As part of the company’s goal to remove virgin polyester from their supply chain, the jacket has been developed using 55% recycled polyester and 45% organic cotton, ensuring a light carbon footprint and durability as a capsule wardrobe item.

As previously announced, the jacket from Frank And Oak also offers a number of useful benefits for everyday wear, including an adjustable hood and storm cap for rainy weather, two hidden chest pockets to store belongings, an inside media pocket to house electronic devices, as well as a cozy fleece lining and an inside waist adjustment.

Available in two colours, rosin (dark olive green) and classic black, the Alpine jacket can be paired with other items in the collection, or worn alone for warmth and dryness. The jacket can be purchased in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

With their recent announcement, Frank And Oak continue to expand their capsule range and Smart-Layer collection in time for the colder months. Offering eco-conscious clothing made using sustainable fabrics, and sourced from reliable suppliers for a reduced impact on the planet, customers can browse the range and purchase items online.

