Single-use Bioprocessing Market to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of Coming Years by 2026

Rise in adoption of single use technologies, lower risk of product cross-contamination, & less floor space requirement drive the single-use bioprocessing market

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global single-use bioprocessing market was valued at $2,800 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,342 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2023. The media bags & containers segment accounted for one-fourth share of the global market in 2016. Single-use bioprocessing technology has gained significant traction in the recent years, owing to the rapid adoption of disposable bioprocessing equipment by pharmaceutical manufacturers. These products have also proved beneficial for the small scale pharmaceutical manufacturers. Hence, most biopharmaceutical companies utilize single-use bioprocessing technology for manufacturing vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other pharmaceutical components on commercial scale.

The filtration segment generated highest revenue exhibiting one-third of the total share of the single-use bioprocessing market in 2016. Single-use bioprocessing technology penetrated in the pharmaceutical industry through disposable filtration systems and is the crucial part of bioprocessing procedure. This leads to the high demand for single use filtration products catering to the market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Merck Millipore (Merck Group), 3M Company, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc., Applikon Biotechnology B.V., and Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

The other key players in the value chain include Octane Biotech Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Sentinel Process Systems Inc., CMC Biologics (Asahi Glass Co.), Novasep, PendoTECH, and BioPure Technology Ltd.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

✦The ongoing covid-19 pandemic is fuelling the Single-use Bioprocessing Market industry. This is attributed due to the immense increase of covid-19 testing activities on the global diagnostics system. The demand of vaccine development for covid-19 has resulted in research towards covid-19 vaccine which has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Indian scientists has reveal microscopic image of novel coronavirus.

✦The high demand covid-19 testing and diagnostics has increased extensive investments towards addition to applications in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical sector which has also contribute towards the growth of the Single-use Bioprocessing Market.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The bioreactors segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate, registering a CAGR of 20.2% from 2017 to 2023.

✦The vaccine production is the second largest application of global single-use bioprocessing market in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

✦North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing market, accounting for maximum share of overall market in 2016.

✦Asia-Pacific is exhibited to grow at a high rate of 20.2%, owing to the increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals.

✦India is the fastest growing country of Asia-Pacific single-use bioprocessing market in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain this during the forecast period.

✦The contract research organization & manufacturers segment is registered highest CAGR of 20.5%.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key Market Segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top player positioning

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.3.Opportunities...

