FastModel Sports & Pixellot Integration Provides a Seamless Video & Stats Workflow to the High School Basketball Market
CHICAGO AND NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FastModel Sports, developer of basketball’s premier coaching software products, and Pixellot, the world’s leading provider of AI-Automated™ video and data solutions, today announced a key integration of their leading basketball solutions. As a result, thousands of high school coaches and players will soon enjoy the same game analysis and video experience as those at the collegiate and professional levels.
Together, FastModel Sports and Pixellot will enable high school coaches to more efficiently prepare and coach their teams through best-in-class technologies and workflows. Starting with the 2021-22 season, video and game analysis from VidSwap, Pixellot’s video editing and analysis platform, will be linked to FastDraw & FastScout, the global standard for play diagramming and scouting report creation from FastModel Sports. High School coaches will be able to include their VidSwap video clips and stats directly with their plays, playbooks, and game scouts within the FastScout Platform, making it easier than ever to share critical information with their staff and players.
“Our new partnership with Pixellot allows us to bring powerful workflows to high school basketball that will make coaches more efficient and effective. The ability to efficiently integrate video edits and game data directly into our FastModel Sports platform is generating a lot of excitement. With our partnership, high school coaches across the country will save valuable time and energy when creating detailed, effective, scouting reports and organizing their plays and playbooks,” said Jim Corelis, President of FastModel Sports.
“We’re happy to announce this new integration with FastModel Sports,” said David Shapiro, President North America at Pixellot. “Partnering with market leading applications like FastScout and FastDraw will offer coaches a streamlined and automatic solution that will help the school perform better on a team and individual level”.
Pixellot’s AI-based automated production solution provides the sports market with easy and affordable ways to produce and distribute high-quality game video and stats. The system is installed at the venue once and then it functions automatically – producing and streaming games live and on-demand. Pixellot’s AI-automated technology ensures high-quality broadcasts without any human operators at the venue including advanced graphics and statistics. Computer vision algorithms monitor the movement of the ball and the players, and automatically select the action and highlights sports fans want to watch. At the end of 2019, Pixellot announced the acquisition of VidSwap. Pixellot works with schools, clubs, leagues, and federations worldwide, and currently streams more than 100,000 live games per month from over 18,000 fields and venues.
For a demo of the latest features from FastDraw and FastScout, including VidSwap technology, please contact support@fastmodelsports.com.
About FastModel Sports
FastModel Sports is the leading provider of sports and technology enterprise SaaS platforms. Founded in 2004, FastModel Sports has revolutionized the way elite teams and coaches prepare for games and recruit players and is the exclusive endorsed scouting and coaching platform of FIBA. Teams worldwide, including over 85% of NCAA Basketball Teams, 10,000+ high school and youth teams, NBA, WNBA, and G-League rely on their coaching solutions. For more information, visit FastModelSports.com.
About Pixellot
Pixellot pioneered the concept of automated sports production solutions as an affordable alternative to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot’s AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, production, and distribution. 18,000 Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. To date, Pixellot has produced over a million live games from 62 countries across the globe.
###
Contact Information
FastModel Sports
Jim Corelis
jim@fastmodelsports.com
Media contact Pixellot
Yossi Tarablus | AVP Global Marketing
+972.522.890.297 | yossit@pixellot.tv
