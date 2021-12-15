Boom times for Patient Centric Healthcare App Market, Projected to Reach $64.331 Billion

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market

Presently, mobile penetration is more than 100% in developed markets and is expected to increase in developing markets such as APAC, Latin America, and Africa.

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market by Technology (Phone-Based Apps, Web-Based Apps, and Wearable Patient Centric App), Operating System (iOS, Android, Windows, and Others)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global patient centric healthcare app market size was pegged at $4.73 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $64.33 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for patient centric ecosystem, surge in smartphone penetration, and rise in collaboration among healthcare providers and app developers have boosted the growth of the global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market. However, time consuming and expensive approach, inadequate ratio of supply to demand, along with lack of adequate training hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness regarding innovative patient centric and increase in the transition toward digitalized healthcare would open opportunities for the market players in the future.

😷Covid-19 scenario:

✦Since the Covid-19 outbreak, people have become more conscious toward their fitness and health, which has boosted the demand for such healthcare apps.

✦Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the majority of the countries have closed gyms and fitness-related facilities. Thus, more and more people have turned toward patient centric healthcare apps.

The android segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on operating system, the android segment accounted for nearly half of the global patient centric healthcare app market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. In addition, the same segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 38.0% throughout the forecast period. The factors such as increase in android based phone users, especially in countries such as China, Indonesia, and India, and surge in disposable income of people in developing countries drive the growth of the segment.

The home use segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on end-user, the home use segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global patient centric healthcare app market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. Furthermore, the segment is also anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 38.2% till 2027. This is owing to rise in awareness related to benefits of fitness management apps and surge in prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension which require regular management at patient’s end.

North America garnered the major share in 2019 –

Based on geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2019, generating more around one-third of the global patient centric healthcare app market. This is due to rise in mobile phone penetration which aid in more healthcare app downloads and usage, and presence of majority of key players. Simultaneously, Europe would manifest the fastest CAGR of 38.9% during the study period, owing to the fact that various health and wellness assisting mobile apps are getting launched in these countries. Furthermore, rise prevalence of chronic diseases and surge in emergence of new entrants in UK also boost the growth of the market.

Key players in the industry-

-Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

-Bayer AG

-International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

-iPatientCare, Inc.

-Klick Inc.

-Koninklijke Philips N.V.

-Merck & Co., Inc.

-MobileSmith, Inc.,

-Novartis AG

-Pfizer Inc.

-Siemens AG.

