2021-12-14 16:06:53.29 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won In Greene County

A lucky Powerball player in Greene County won a $50,000 prize in the Nov. 27 drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers drawn plus the Powerball number. The winning numbers drawn that night were 8, 32, 55, 64 and 66, with a Powerball number of 10.

The winner purchased their ticket at Macadoodles, 1455 E. Independence St., in Springfield. In 2021, seven Powerball tickets sold in Greene County have won a $50,000 base prize. A total of 53 tickets across the state have won the prize this year.

Across all games, players purchasing Missouri Lottery tickets in Greene County in 2021 won more than $52.1 million in total prizes. The retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $21.6 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. To see how those educational funds were used by school district, visit MOLottery.com

