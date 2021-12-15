Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant; Retail Theft; Possession of Regulated Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A304520

DATE/TIME: 11/01/21; 11/15/21; and 12/02/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Retail Theft, Possession of Regulated Drug

ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/21, the Vermont State Police received a report from Kinney Drugs of a retail theft. Subsequent investigation identified the offender as Ramsey Haskins. Based on evidence collected a search warrant was executed on 12/02/21 at Ramsey's residence for the stolen items. This search warrant yielded the discovery of regulated drugs in Ramsey's bedroom. On 12/15/21, Ramsey Haskins was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant at his residence. Haskins was subsequently brought to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was subsequently transported to the Washington County Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/21

COURT: Washington

