Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant; Retail Theft; Possession of Regulated Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 11/01/21; 11/15/21; and 12/02/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Retail Theft, Possession of Regulated Drug
ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/21, the Vermont State Police received a report from Kinney Drugs of a retail theft. Subsequent investigation identified the offender as Ramsey Haskins. Based on evidence collected a search warrant was executed on 12/02/21 at Ramsey's residence for the stolen items. This search warrant yielded the discovery of regulated drugs in Ramsey's bedroom. On 12/15/21, Ramsey Haskins was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant at his residence. Haskins was subsequently brought to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was subsequently transported to the Washington County Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/21
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION:
MUG SHOT: Included
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648