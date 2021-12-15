Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant; Retail Theft; Possession of Regulated Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                            

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/01/21; 11/15/21; and 12/02/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Retail Theft, Possession of Regulated Drug

 

ACCUSED:  Ramsey Haskins                                             

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/17/21, the Vermont State Police received a report from Kinney Drugs of a retail theft. Subsequent investigation identified the offender as Ramsey Haskins. Based on evidence collected a search warrant was executed on 12/02/21 at Ramsey's residence for the stolen items. This search warrant yielded the discovery of regulated drugs in Ramsey's bedroom. On 12/15/21, Ramsey Haskins was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant at his residence. Haskins was subsequently brought to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was subsequently transported to the Washington County Court - Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   12/15/21         

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION:     

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

