Biopsy Devices Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2018-2026

Biopsy Devices Market

The global biopsy devices market is currently dominated by conventional biopsy technologies such as needle biopsy and surgical biopsy.

Biopsy Devices Market by Product (Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires, & Other Products), Application (Breast Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy)

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Biopsy Devices Market by Product (Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires, and Other Products), Application (Breast Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Kidney Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy), Imaging Technology (MRI–guided Biopsy, Stereotactic–guided Biopsy, Ultrasound–guided Biopsy, CT scan): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Biopsy is a medical test commonly performed by surgeons, interventional radiologists, or interventional cardiologists, which involves sampling of cells or tissues to determine the presence or extent of a disease. There are varieties of biopsy procedures available in the commercial disease diagnosis market, namely conventional and advanced biopsy procedures. Conventional procedures include fine needle biopsy, core needle biopsy, surgical biopsy, and others. The advanced biopsy procedures include CT-guided biopsy, MRI, ultrasound, stereotactic biopsies, and others.

Based on product, the needle-based biopsy instruments segment dominated the biopsy devices industry in 2018 due to rise in number of breast cancer, gastrointestinal tract diseases, and soft tissue sarcomas. Another factor that drives the growth of the segment is aspiration biopsy needles are non–invasive and provide efficient sample collection.

Depending on application, the breast biopsy segment accounted for the highest revenue share in biopsy devices market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to rise in number of breast cancer patients. In addition, increase in public awareness for disease screening and technological advancement in biopsy devices is expected to drive the growth of the biopsy devices market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Argon Medical Devices, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic, Inc., and Medtronic plc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

✦The ongoing covid-19 pandemic is fuelling the Biopsy Devices Market industry. This is attributed due to the immense increase of covid-19 testing activities on the global diagnostics system. The demand of vaccine development for covid-19 has resulted in research towards covid-19 vaccine which has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Indian scientists has reveal microscopic image of novel coronavirus.

✦The high demand covid-19 testing and diagnostics has increased extensive investments towards addition to applications in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical sector which has also contribute towards the growth of the Biopsy Devices Market.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

