Global Calcium Carbonate Market Share is anticipated to Acquire USD 60.1 Billion by 2026 (including COVID Impact Analysis): Facts & Factors

[189+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Calcium Carbonate Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow 60.1 Billion in the year 2026 with a growth rate of 5.5% CAGR from an initial value of USD 42.8 Billion in the year 2020 through the forecast period 2021-2026. The top market players profiled in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are AGSCO Corp, Carmeuse, Blue Mountain Minerals, GCCP Resources, GLC Minerals LLC, Greer Limestone Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, ILC Resources, Imerys, J.M Huber Corp, LafargeHolcium, Midwest Calcium Carbonates, Mineral Technologies, NALC LLC, Omya, The National Lime & Stone Company, and United States Lime & Material, Inc. and Others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of Global Calcium Carbonate Market in 2020 was approximately USD 42.8 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 60.1 Billion by 2026”

What is Calcium Carbonate? How big is Calcium Carbonate Market?

Calcium Carbonate Report Overview & Coverage:

The calcium carbonate market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forthcoming time. It has a wide range of applications that are boosting the calcium carbon market. It can be manufactured as well as it can also be found in the natural form of the rock type such as limestone. Calcium carbonate is used in the construction industry as a substitute for limestone. However, the reaction between limestone and acid rain is shifting the consumers away from using limestone in construction. Calcium carbonate is also used for the extraction of sugar from the beet. It also acts as a disinfectant agent in swimming pools.

Calcium Carbonate Market - Key Players

AGSCO Corp

Carmeuse

Blue Mountain Minerals

GCCP Resources

GLC Minerals LLC

Greer Limestone Company

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

ILC Resources

Imerys

J.M Huber Corp

LafargeHolcium

Midwest Calcium Carbonates

Mineral Technologies

NALC LLC

Omya

The National Lime & Stone Company

United States Lime & Material Inc.

Calcium Carbonate Market: Growth Factors

The primary driving forces for the global calcium carbonate market can be attributed to the rising demand from the paper and plastic end-use sector coupled with the usage of the latter in a filler material to name a few. Additionally, rising demand from the sectors of paints and coating and adhesive and sealants industries coupled with rising consumer awareness will increase the footprint of the global calcium carbonate market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for electric vehicles coupled with increasing demand for cleanliness will boost the growth of the global calcium carbonate market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global calcium carbonate market will be driven by rising demands from the water treatment measures coupled with increased consumer demands in terms of health and wellbeing to name a few.

Factors such as increased consumption of dietary supplements coupled with rising instances of calcium deficiencies such as hypocalcemia will fuel the growth of the global calcium carbonate market during the advent of the forecast period. However, various health concerns that can be pertinent to the product will further push the growth of the global calcium carbonate market during the advent of the forecast period..

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 42.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 60.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players AGSCO Corp, Carmeuse, Blue Mountain Minerals, GCCP Resources, GLC Minerals LLC, Greer Limestone Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, ILC Resources, Imerys, J.M Huber Corp, LafargeHolcium, Midwest Calcium Carbonates, Mineral Technologies, NALC LLC, Omya, The National Lime & Stone Company, and United States Lime & Material, Inc., and Others Key Segment By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The growing construction market is anticipated to increase the consumption and application of paints. The growing application of paint is estimated to propel the calcium carbonate market in the forecasted period owing to the use of calcium carbonate in the paints for the brightening of the color. The use of calcium carbonate in plastic reduces the requirement of petrochemicals and overall energy. Therefore, it reduces the carbon footprints in the air. Moreover, exposure to calcium carbonate causes loss of appetite, nausea, weight loss, muscle pain, etc. Patented technology with a lowering of formulations cost is likely to become a lucrative opportunity for the market.

According to type the calcium carbonate market is classified in the GCC and PCC categories. The GCC (Ground Calcium carbonate) category is likely to have escalated demand due to its less cost and wide range of applications. GCC is used in the paint industry to enhance the brightness of the color owing to its highlight scattering characteristic. Moreover, the end-user of the calcium carbonate market is bifurcated as plastic, adhesive & sealants, paper, and paints & coatings. The demand for calcium carbonate from the paint and coating market is accepted to witness momentous demand in the forecasted period.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Witness Decent Growth

According to the region, the market is bifurcated such as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness decent growth within the forecast period owing to the growth of the end-user industries such as plastic, paints & coatings, and paper industries.

The easy availability of resources and their economic pricing is attracting foreign investors to invest in the Asia Pacific region. The government's favorable policies are also surging the calcium carbonate market in the Asia Pacific.

Browse the full “Calcium Carbonate Market By Application (Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/calcium-carbonate-market-report

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented into:

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

