Bio-Implants Market is Generating Revenue of $ 115.8 Billion by 2023, at CAGR 10.3% Growth Rate

Bio-Implants Market

Geographically, the developed regions such as North America and Europe together garner the majority market share, about 70% of the global bio-implants market.

Bio-implants Market by Product Types (Cardiovascular (Stents, Pacing devices), Dental and Prosthetic bio-implants, Orthopedic/joint reconstruction and replacement bio-implants (Orthobiologics)” — Allied Market Research

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bio-implants Market by Product Types (Cardiovascular (Stents, Pacing devices), Dental and Prosthetic bio-implants, Orthopedic/joint reconstruction and replacement bio-implants (Orthobiologics, Trauma Implants, Sport Medicines), Spinal bio-implants, Ophthalmology bio-implants (Glaucoma Implants, Intraocular Implants)) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2020". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Bio-implants Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $115.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the period 2016 - 2022. Cardiovascular bio implants would garner sizable share among other segments, accounting for 30% of total market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the orthopedic and dental bio implants are forecast to have a promising growth rate from 2014 to 2020.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Stryker Corporation, Dentsply international, Ethicon Inc., Wright Medical Group, DePuy Synthes, Biomet (Zimmer), Smith & Nephew, KLS martin and Medtronic.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

✦The ongoing covid-19 pandemic is fuelling the Bio-implants Market industry. This is attributed due to the immense increase of covid-19 testing activities on the global diagnostics system. The demand of vaccine development for covid-19 has resulted in research towards covid-19 vaccine which has also boosted the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Indian scientists has reveal microscopic image of novel coronavirus.

✦The high demand covid-19 testing and diagnostics has increased extensive investments towards addition to applications in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical sector which has also contribute towards the growth of the Bio-implants Market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✦Cardiovascular, orthopedic and dental bio implants collectively garner about 70% market share of the global market

✦Dental bio implants segment market is expected to be a key high-growth market with about 14% CAGR over 2014 - 2020

✦Orthopedic bio implants are expected to be the second largest market segment (in terms of value) owing to rising occurrence of accidents and other such incidents that result in fractures, necessitating treatment via bio implants

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Bio-implants Market growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key Market Segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top player positioning

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.3.Opportunities...

