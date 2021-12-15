Business Development Professional Fahim Imam-Sadeque Shares His Exclusive Interview with SeniorLevel.com

Fahim Imam-Sadeque is pleased to announce his recent interview with SeniorLevel.com.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fahim Imam-Sadeque, a business development professional with proven experience in the asset management industry, is excited to share the details of his exclusive interview with SeniorLevel.com.

In the wide-ranging interview, Imam-Sadeque shared insights from his past that made him who he is today, as well as some projections for the future and advice he can share with others.

One story he shared occurred before he started working in his first asset management sales role back in 2004. The mistake he made at the time, as he recalled, is that he couldn’t understand “why I wasn’t making more progress toward being as successful as I could be.”

Fahim Imam-Sadeque then says he met Alberto Francioni, who served as a mentor and taught him that “my skill set was to sell technical and complex products to institutional investors; then, everything made sense.” Fahim Imam-Sadeque noted that because of Francioni’s insight, he understood that “sales is just the process, and it’s about understanding.”

Fahim Imam-Sadeque is the child of Bangladeshi immigrants to the UK. As such, he is passionate about equal access to quality education for first- and second-generation immigrants.

New college graduates should always strive to do something they enjoy because “there’s nothing worse in life than doing a job you don’t enjoy.” He also says it’s important to “find guidance from mentors and pick your mentors well.”

That’s a piece of advice that Fahim Imam-Sadeque holds near and dear, as he credits his mentor Francioni with steering him in the right direction and opening his eyes to new ways of approaching his job.

In fact, Fahim Imam-Sadeque’s favourite quote that he aims to live by at work is from Francioni, who once told him to ask himself, “What would a closer do?” And if Fahim Imam-Sadeque didn’t have an answer to that question, then his mentor would reply to him, “Well, then you’re not a closer. So, go think and come back to me when you thought about it.”

As Fahim Imam-Sadeque explained during the interview, people who have a “closing mentality … will find a way to make a good quality product work for the right client base.”

About Fahim Imam-Sadeque

Fahim Imam-Sadeque is a business development professional with proven experience in the asset management industry. He has a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from the City University of London and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries. Fahim’s top skills include asset management, hedge funds, investment management, sales, and consultant & client relationship management.

