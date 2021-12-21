Center Valley Dental Offers Center Valley, PA Dental Implants, Crowns, and More

Center Valley Dental offers dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and more.

Dental implants are a long-lasting, natural-looking replacement for missing teeth.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley Dental is helping children, teens, and adults show off happier, healthier smiles with an array of high-quality, affordable general and cosmetic dentistry services. Among the most popular services the Center Valley dentist offers are dental implants.

Dental implants use a titanium screw to replace a missing tooth root. The surgical procedure is completed over several months. Once the implant is placed and the patient’s jaw heals, the implant is covered by a color-matched crown that blends in seamlessly with the patient’s natural teeth.

“Dental implants fill in your smile, make eating easier, prevent jawbone deterioration, and, most importantly, help improve a patient’s confidence,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley. “Whether you’re 22 or 82, dental implants are a convenient and effective solution.”

In addition to dental implants, Center Valley Dental also offers crowns. Crowns change the shape, size, and color of a patient’s smile. With CEREC technology, dental crowns in Center Valley can be completed in as little as a single visit.

Other cosmetic services Center Valley Dental offers include veneers, bonding, and tooth whitening. General dentistry services are also available for children and teens.

To learn more about crowns and dental implants in Center Valley, contact Center Valley Dental by visiting https://centervalleydental.com/appointment-request/. New patients are welcome. The office is located only a short drive from Allentown, Bethlehem, and Quakertown.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more visit, https://www.centervalleydental.com/.