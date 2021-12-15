Bovine Colostrum Market will increment at a notable CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027

Bovine Colostrum Market to Reach US$ 4.3 BN by 2027

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the bovine colostrum market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2027. Revenue generated from the global bovine colostrum market was valued at ~US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of ~6.4%, to reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027.

Increasing Use of Bovine Colostrum Powder in Medical Nutrition Food Boosts Growth Prospects

Medical nutritional food supports pregnant women and patients with conditions such as diabetes, other disorders, or severe illnesses by enhancing the immune system, and ensures intake of essential nutrients and supplements. These nutrition-packed foods are available through prescriptions from doctors, physicians, and health professionals. According to a field survey conducted by ColoPlus AB in 2015 on medical food, the use of colostrum in medical nutritional food strengthens the immune system of children diagnosed with acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS). It also helps in reducing diarrhea and immune deficiency-related disorders.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66248

Immunoglobulin present in colostrum include IgM (Immunoglobulin-M), IgA (Immunoglobulin-A), and IgG (Immunoglobulin-G) of which, Immunoglobulin-G is the predominant one that breaks down or destroys the pathogens in the bloodstream. Bovine colostrum has around 20% amount of IgG that is greater than human colostrum (2% IgG). Presence of Immunoglobulin-G provides passive immunity to the human body to prevent from infections/diseases caused by viruses and bacteria. This is anticipated to fuel growth of the colostrum powder market globally over the forecast period.

Anti-aging Properties of Colostrum-based Cosmetics & Skin Care to Boost Sales

Growth in the cosmetics industry has led to strategic shifts in the industry, such as combinations of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals for reversing the biological ageing process by using enriching cosmetic products with bovine colostrum. Usage of bovine colostrum on a regular basis reduces wrinkles on the face. The human growth factor present in colostrum helps in cell regeneration when used on a daily basis. These hormones stimulate cell growth in the dermal layer of the skin, which ultimately improves elasticity and thickness of the skin, thus reducing the problems related to ageing.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=66248

Bovine colostrum rejuvenates and regenerates skin cells, owing to properties such as lactoferrin and immunoglobulin IgA, which are used in various lotions, creams, and makeup products. These combinations have resulted an increase in the demand for colostrum-based cosmetics and skin care products worldwide.

Organic Bovine Colostrum Gaining Traction

Demand for organic colostrum powder is increasing in developed as well as developing countries, while the demand for conventional colostrum powder continues to remain sluggish. Organic colostrum powders contain nutritional ingredients, while conventional colostrum powders contain lactose monohydrate, which needs to be avoided by lactose intolerant consumers. As a result, demand for organic colostrum products is outpacing that of conventional colostrum products, and the trend is only expected to continue over the forecast period.

Buy Our Premium Research Report@

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=66248<ype=S

Strong Promotional Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Create Awareness and Attract Consumers to Boost Growth

Informative advertisement for bovine colostrum is one area that is found lacking, making strong marketing and promotional strategies the best opportunity for players to expand their reach and share in the bovine colostrum market. With the help of suitable advertisements, manufacturers will be able to expand their consumer base, as consumers will become aware of the benefits of bovine colostrum products. Promotions of such products can be done using popular mediums such as short films, audio-visual means such as televisions, radio, or plays, distribution of leaflets and social media. Social media is the best platform for the promotion of any product, and manufacturers may gain benefits by marketing their products by collaborating with influencers on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights to thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.