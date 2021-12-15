Gov. Wolf: Today is Open Enrollment Deadline for Jan. 1 Health Insurance Coverage

Uninsured Pennsylvanians visit pennie.com to enroll

Governor Tom Wolf today urged uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit pennie.com to enroll in a health care plan before midnight tonight, December 15, to ensure January 1 coverage.

“For uninsured Pennsylvanians, today is a very important deadline,” said Gov. Wolf. “December 15 is the last day to enroll in health care insurance for coverage beginning New Year​’s Day. Thankfully, Pennsylvanians have a one-stop shop for health care needs including financial assistance and help applying, shopping, and enrolling in health coverage. I urge all uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit pennie.com to access the affordable, quality health care they deserve.”

Following December 15, customers can still enroll in Pennie’s 2022 Open Enrollment Period up until the deadline of January 15. Customer’s coverage will then begin on February 1, 2022.

In July 2019, Gov. Wolf signed legislation establishing the state-based marketplace. Pennie replaces healthcare.gov as Pennsylvania’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans and the only source of financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care. Currently there are nearly 344,000 Pennie customers throughout the commonwealth.

Pennie.com offers easy-to-use online tools for those looking to evaluate their potential costs, saving opportunities, and plan options. These tools let customers compare different plans without having to provide any personal information, so they can easily see which plans best fit their budget. Pennie also has a free, unbiased team available to provide enrollment support for those looking for assistance. In addition, Pennie’s customer service center is staffed with dedicated resources ready to answer questions and walk customers through the enrollment process. To contact Pennie’s free support, customers can visit pennie.com/connect.

Pennie Customer Service is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be reached at 1-844-844-8040. However, on December 15, Pennie Customer Service is available by phone until 10 p.m. to help customers meet the coverage deadline.

In addition to Pennie, Gov. Wolf expanded Medicaid in 2015, ensuring more Pennsylvanians have access to Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania. Today, more than 3.3 million Pennsylvanians are covered by Medical Assistance including almost 1 million people through the expansion. By expanding access to health care, the commonwealth realized the lowest uninsured rate in Pennsylvania history during the Wolf Administration and insurance rates are now the most stable year over year than they’ve ever been.

“Health care has never been more affordable here in Pennsylvania and I hope individuals will take advantage of these benefits,” said. Gov. Wolf. “Having quality health insurance is a fundamental right all Pennsylvanians deserve. I am proud of the work the Wolf Administration has done to ensure access to quality, affordable health coverage. We know there are still inequities in our health care system, but I vow to continue to fight to break down barriers for all Pennsylvanians.”