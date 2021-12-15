Informational Meetings for Proposed Navigator Pipeline Postponed Due to Expected Inclement Weather

December 15 meetings to be rescheduled for January 20

(Des Moines) – Due to expected inclement weather throughout much of Iowa on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Iowa Utilities Board will postpone two public informational meetings for the Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC proposed pipeline project. The meetings, in Hamilton and Hardin counties, will be rescheduled as follows:

Hamilton County: January 20, noon – Briggs Woods Conference Center, 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City

Hardin County: January 20, 6 p.m. – Ellsworth Community College, 1100 College Ave., Iowa Falls

Under Iowa Code chapter 479B, informational meetings are required to be held in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected by the proposed pipeline. All meetings must be concluded at least 30 days before the company can file a petition for a new pipeline permit.

Navigator will provide notice of the rescheduled informational meetings to each landowner affected by the proposed route of the carbon capture pipeline.

Information about the Navigator project and a schedule of all the informational meetings can be found on the homepage of the Iowa Utilities Board home website, iub.iowa.gov.