Branded Generics Market Revenue to Grow 2X by 2031 amid Rising Adoption by Large-Scale Pharmacy Chains
The global branded generics market will register healthy growth at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2031.JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The swift growth of Branded Generics Market can be attributed to the growing number of patent expiry of branded or blockbuster drugs along with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Rising demand for cheap medical treatments is positively impacting the demand in the market.
Branded generics are pharmaceutical drugs that have been re-released with a different brand name. They are used to treat various diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, back pain and others. These drugs occupy small but lucrative subset of the entire generic market
Since branded generics are free from patenting, companies are investing handsome amounts on this drug category. The market is set to reach a valuation of around 283.2 Bn in 2021, with top players in tier-1 accounting for 20%-25% market share.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1260
The entry of new players, simple market authorization procedures, greater profit margin and off-invoice discounts will expand branded generics market during the forecast period.
As per the FMI’s analysis, despite the slight setback due to the pandemic, the global branded generics market registered year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at 4.9% CAGR during 2020-2021.
“Rising demand for branded generics across both developing and developed economies along with high penetration of pharmaceutical industry will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the branded generics manufacturers during the forecast period” says the FMI analyst.
Get a Customized Scope to Match Your Need, Ask an Expert- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1260
Key Takeaways from FMI’s Branded Generics Market Study
China and India are spearheading the growth of Asia Pacific market spurred by the increasing adoption of branded generics by large-scale pharmacy chains in the emerging economies
The U.S. will lead the North America’s branded generics market, registering a growth at 3.83% CAGR during the forecast period.
The market in India is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to branded generics manufacturers backed the expansion of pharmaceutical industry
In terms of therapeutic application, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are expected to account for considerable market share
Oral solid dose pharmaceutical formulation continues to be highly preferred among patients. The oral segment accounts for over 55% share of the global branded generics market.
For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1260
Competitive Landscape
Teva, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Mylan, Pfizer are some prominent players operating in the branded generics market cumulatively hold around 20-25% market share.
Key players operating in branded generic market are focusing on expanding their business in emerging markets. They are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, advanced product development and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.
In October 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, introduces NINDANIB (Nintedanib) for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. Glenmark has been amongst the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India.
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here