Major report and analysis from Nano Magazine identifies “How AI can Transform Drug Discovery and Nanomedicine”
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major report and analysis from Nano Magazine identifies “How AI can Fundamentally Transform Drug Discovery and Nanomedicine”
As global healthcare continues to feel pressure from COVID-19 an in-depth report by Nano Magazine –the online media site for small science – forecasts the pharma industry will have its biggest transformation in drug discovery for decades.
The report “How AI can Fundamentally Transform Drug Discovery and Nanomedicine” focuses on new healthcare platform technology companies, with the ability to deliver novel drug candidates that don’t rely on simply re-purposing already approved clinical applications.
The global report highlights how this new breed from life sciences is working with AI, nanomedicine and other advanced technologies to deliver breakthrough drugs, which can accelerate how we deal with major healthcare challenges, diseases, and pathogens.
But it is a story with many high and lows since AI was first hailed as the potential game changer some 30 years ago, the Nano Magazine report was sparked by the Alphabet-Google backed Isomorphic Labs being launched in November specifically to use AI for drug discovery.
The fanfare that follows any move by that tech giant has also now focused attention on other nimble and dynamic players opening up this massive opportunity for global healthcare.
Schrödinger has worked since 1990 creating drug discovery platform tools for other pharma companies, while others like Verseon have preferred to keep its platform technology under close guard, having already developed 14 novel drug candidates to various stages.
Pfizer’s former SVP of R&D Strategy Robert Karr invested in Verseon, explaining: “Everyone else has merely dabbled in the field of systematic drug discovery.
Verseon’s disruptive platform changes how drugs can be discovered and developed, and the company is poised to make a dramatic impact on modern medicine.”
To find out more about whether drug discovery and global healthcare is on the threshold of a new era, please click here to access a free PDF copy of the Nano Magazine report.
AT A GLANCE
Published: 15 December 2021
Companies featured (past and present):
• Google
• Alphabet
• Verseon
• Isomorphic Labs
• Pfizer
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals
• Locus Pharmaceuticals
• Pharmix
• Schrödinger
• Edammo Inc
• BenevolentAI
• Exscientia
• Trotana Therapeutics
• DeepMind
Scholars and industry figures featured:
• Peter Crooks PhD - Chair of Drug Design and Discovery at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists
• Amaury Lendasse - CTO of Edammo Inc
• Derek Lowe – chemist and author of the influential blog ‘In the Pipeline’ since 2002
• Craig Coburn - Head of Drug Discovery, Trotana Therapeutics
• Guang-Bin Huang - Full Professor in School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
• Demis Hassabis - CEO and Co-founder of DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs, and a UK Government AI Advisor
• Robert Karr - President and CEO at Tioma Therapeutics (and former Pfizer SVP of R&D Strategy)
• John Deanfield - Professor of Cardiology, University College London
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
BACKGROUND
Global Drug Discovery
“The drug discovery market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 8.3% during the forecast period, with a revenue of approximately USD 53,855 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach 85,785 million by 2026” - Mordor Intelligence
Global Drug Delivery
"The global drug delivery market size stood at USD 1,021.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,801.54 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period...” - Fortune Business Insights
Global Nanomedicine
“The size of the global nanomedicine market is estimated to grow USD 291.15 billion by 2026 from USD 159.43 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period” - Market Data Forecast
Global AI in Healthcare
“Global AI in Healthcare Market Size to Hit $194.4 Billion by 2030” - Allied Market Research
World Health Organisation
“WHO issues first global report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in health and six guiding principles for its design and use.” - WHO
For any further analysis, media interviews or information on this report for industry or investment, please contact: andrea.crawley@worldnanofoundation.com
About Nano Magazine
NANO Magazine is produced online, and subscribed to by many large institutional libraries. Our website is one of the most popular nano technology websites in the world, receiving around 1,500,000 hits/month and 220,000 unique visits. It has over 10,000 Twitter followers who retweet our news items to their followers.
Our e-Newsletter: over 150,000 individuals in the nano world, including scientists, industrialists, investors and decision makers, receive our monthly e-Newsletter and other emails.
