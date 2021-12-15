Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Research Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Report to 2031. Profiles of Leading Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market players, Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.



A conjunctivitis is a communicable disease which is also known as pink eye in the US. The bacterial conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva which can be caused by bacteria, viruses, and allergens. It is a highly contagious disease that can be easily transmitted from one person to the other through touching objects of infected person, coughing and sneezing. Bacterial conjunctivitis can be caused by both the gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas, Serratia marcescens, Haemophilus influenza, are the most common bacteria that are responsible for this disease. Its symptoms include the reddening of the eyes, rolling tears, thick yellow discharge, itching, burning sensation, blurred vision, and heightened sensitivity towards the light.

There are various factors that are driving the global bacterial conjunctivitis market which includes the growing incidence and prevalence of conjunctivitis, growing clinical trials, and increasing pipeline of products that are used for the treatment of conjunctivitis. In addition, the rising healthcare expenditure, growing disposable income, robust R&D exploration will benefit the global bacterial conjunctivitis market in future. However, the expiry of patents and side effects associated with the treatment will affect the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global Bacterial Conjunctivitis market. It affected the growth of the market since in the first quarter of 2020, there were series of lockdowns in major developed and emerging economies. Most of the countries in EU, Korea, Japan, India, China, among others, enforced strict lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. It was originated from the Wuhan city of the mainland China, in December 2019. However, it reached to over 200 countries in next few months. According to worldometers, over 57.89 million cases of COVID-19 were registered till 21st November 2020 with over 1.37 million fatalities worldwide.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence and prevalence of conjunctivitis

There is significant rise in the incidence and prevalence rate of conjunctivitis across the world. Conjunctivitis affects millions of people around the globe and put economic and social burden on the emerging economies such as China, India, and Korea. It is widely prevailed in the US, China, India, and other EU region. According to NCBI, it is estimated that the acute conjunctivitis affects over 6 million people in the US every year. The cost of bacterial conjunctivitis treatment is estimated to exceed $377 million to $857 million per year. Many US state health departments, students in the US have to mandatory be treated with topical antibiotic eyedrops irrespective of the underline cause of conjunctivitis, before returning to school.

Improved eye care system in hospitals and clinics worldwide

All the hospitals and clinics are well equipped to treat conjunctivitis. It is not mandatory to visit the specialized eye hospitals to get treated for the conjunctivitis disease. Most of the conjunctivitis patients are operated by the primary care doctors rather than specialized eye care professionals. In the US alone, around 1.0% of all primary care office visits are related to conjunctivitis. About 70.0% of all the patients with acute conjunctivitis are handled in the primary care and urgent care. There are various eye care hospitals, clinics, research institutes, among others that provide specialized care for the patients. For instance, Moorfields Eye Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Wills Eye Hospital, Aravind Eye Care System, ophthalmology clinics, among others, provide well equipped eye care for the conjunctivitis patients.

Market Opportunities

Disposable income is increasing in emerging economies

Emerging economies such as Korea, Thailand, India, and China are on a roll in gaining traction owing to the growing disposable income and cohesive government regulations. For instance, the disposable income of China increased to $6,460 in 2019 from $5,986 in 2018. The rising disposable income opened new opportunities for Bacterial Conjunctivitis market players. The demand for the Bacterial Conjunctivitis is increasing significantly and it is expected to continue the growing trend.

Increasing healthcare expenditure

Government policies from around the globe are paying huge attention on improving the healthcare system through increasing healthcare budget and drafting cohesive policies. Healthcare system is getting support from the governments worldwide. Rising healthcare spending has boosted the healthcare system of the world. For instance, the US spends around $10,000 per individual, which is the highest healthcare spending across the world. Other developed economies such as the UK, Germany, Canada, among others, invests significant amount of money in the healthcare system. Even the emerging economies including China, Korea, India, and Korea are also increasing their healthcare expenditure.

Huge contribution from the market players

Bacterial Conjunctivitis market players such as Bayer AG, Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. among others, are contributing significantly into the growth of the global conjunctivitis market. These players are adopting various strategies to cater the opportunities in the market. For instance, R&D, product launch, collaboration, partnership, among others are widely tested by the market players to grow significantly.

Rising cases of conjunctivitis in babies

Huge pool of new-borns is getting infected from the bacterial conjunctivitis. New-borns and infants who suffer from this condition are vulnerable against serious complications. Thus, treatment of this condition can’t be delayed. All the major hospitals, clinics and institute provide active support to treat new-borns without any delay. Ointment or prescribed eye drops are suggested for the babies after getting conjunctivitis. Other types of conjunctivitis in new-borns include chemical, bacterial, inclusion, and even childhood conjunctivitis and may go away within a couple of weeks in the supervision of the physicians.

Competitive Landscape

Visiongain report covers detailed competitive landscape which includes overview of key players operating, extensive product portfolios, recent developments, among others. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include Bayer AG, Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., among others. The global bacterial conjunctivitis market players adopt various strategies to cater the available opportunities in the market. The rising investment in R&D, regular product launches, partnerships, collaborations, new product developments, and so on, are the key strategies adopted by the market players.

