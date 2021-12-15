Health Kiosk Market Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry By 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

Health kiosks associated to the cloud-based serves and critical patient store are getting to be progressively prevalent throughout the healthcare industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of AI-enabled kiosk in healthcare industry majorly drives growth of this health kiosk market. In addition, growing adoption of digitization across healthcare organizations, rise in number of payment kiosks in healthcare sector, increase in adoption of biometrics, and facial recognition in hospitals kiosk fuels growth of this market.

However, IT & security related issues may hinder growth of the market. Furthermore, new product launches in the market such as wayfinding kiosks and patient check-in kiosks are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. In addition, governments of several countries are taking initiatives to build more healthcare-based kiosk and mobile telemedicine kiosks for rural healthcare, which is expected to bring ample number of opportunities for this health kiosk market.

Health kiosk is one of the digital ways to make the healthcare routine works easy and less time consuming. Facilities like patient check-in, controlled entry, patient portals, building directory and wayfinding are some of the type of these kiosks through which patients can solve their problems digitally. In addition to this, with the help of health kiosks, the burden on the healthcare professionals can be reduced as it consists of self-service health kiosk which do multiple tasks and thus giving the staff more time to focus on patient care which drives the growth of the health kiosk market.

Security issues associated with the health kiosk hinders the growth of the health kiosk market. Health kiosks include digital payments and with the evolution of payment technologies and cashless solutions, perceived risks of attacks has increase over a period of time. These health kiosks systems runs on software which may be outdated and hence, it may miss security pockets leading to security risk.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

• While doctors, nurses, and other healthcare support workers are struggling hard to cure COVID-19 patients, technology experts are coming up with various innovative instruments and equipment to shield them against the potential risk to their lives.

• For instance, India-based Defense Research and Development Laboratory has created a product called COV Sack, which is used for COVID-19 Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK), in consultation with doctors. At the kiosk, healthcare workers can take coronavirus samples from patients suspected of infection. The kiosk is automatically disinfected after every sample extraction procedure. The shielding screen of the kiosk cabin protects the healthcare worker from the droplet transmission while taking the sample.

