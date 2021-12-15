The Tissue Paper Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 % during the forecast period 2019-2027

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tissue towel market is expanding due to rising consumer hygiene awareness. Tissue paper provides benefits such as bacterial infection prevention when used for hand drying, which reduces the risk of communicable diseases such as cold and flu, driving demand for the tissue paper market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza killed 5,251 people in the United States in 2015.

The global tissue paper market was valued at 36.70 million tonnes in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 percent in terms of volume between 2019 and 2027, reaching 50.51 million tonnes by 2027.

Market Trends

The commercial segment was the fastest growing end-user segment during the forecast period, owing to increased commercialization around the world, which creates demand for tissue paper. Tissue paper, for example, is in high demand in hotels, restaurants, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, commercial and business establishments.

During the forecast period, the global tissue paper market is being driven by the availability of raw materials. For example, the North Africa region, which includes Egypt, Sudan, Tunis, Algeria, and Morocco, has raw materials available for the production of pulp and paper-based products. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization's 'Global Forest Resources Assessment 2015,' forests in Morocco covered 5,632 thousand ha in 2015.



