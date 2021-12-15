Analytics of Things (AoT) Market : Industry Outlook, Definition, Business Opportunity by 2028

Allied Market Research - Logo

The increasing number of connected devices, enhanced cybersecurity, technological advancement in the AOT system, and growing demand for data analytics.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AoT market is segmented based on type, vertical, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is categorized into predictive maintenance & assets management, sales & customer management, energy management, security management, inventory management, infrastructure management, building automation, and remote monitoring.

Based on vertical, it is classified into government, defense, and public sector; IT & telecom; transportation & logistics; retail; education; healthcare; manufacturing; and others (oil & gas, BFSI, residential, and hospitality). The AoT market in terms of regions covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2455

The key market players of AoT market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., SAP SE, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., AGT International, Capgemini S.A., and Accenture PLC.

Analytics of Things (AoT) derives meaning out of massive data generated by IoT devices, which is helpful for the organizations to make appropriate decisions and improve overall business operations. The types of AoT are diagnostic, descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, and automating. It is an emerging frontier in the field of analytics and faces many challenges, such as data collection during implementation of AoT. In addition, limited data is derived out of massive databases that is further analyzed for decision-making.

Prime Benefits from this Research Report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global AoT market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets, determine the overall attractiveness, and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report provides information related to key drivers, restrains, and opportunities with impact analysis.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to exhibit the financial caliber of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2455

Similar Reports:

1. IoT Insurance Market

2. Internet of Everything (IoE) Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.