DIFS Director Anita Fox Named to Crain's Detroit Business' Notable Women in Banking

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 15, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is proud to announce that Director Anita Fox has been selected for Crain's Detroit Business' Notable Women in Banking award. This award celebrates Michigan women leaders who have distinguished themselves by innovating, advancing, and impacting banking in the state.

Director Fox was nominated for her understanding of the importance of community banks and her partnership with the industry to ensure the safety of Michigan banks. Crain's recognized her leadership in efforts to help homeowners affected by COVID-19 and regional flooding stay in their homes.

"Director Fox has done an outstanding job working with Michigan banks during challenging times for our state," said Michael J. Tierney, president and CEO, Community Bankers of Michigan. "She has been on the job 24/7 during the pandemic - especially in the early days when we were working through the many issues over how we could safely keep Michigan banks open to serve the financial needs of Michigan residents. Director Fox worked with the banking industry, the Governor's office, and the legislature to get immediate changes to Michigan statutes to facilitate modifications to appraisal and notary statutes which kept the housing market and the mortgage industry humming instead of crashing to a halt. Director Fox is always looking to protect the financial well-being of Michigan residents while at the same time working to find productive regulatory solutions for Michigan banks, credit unions, and insurance companies."

Under her leadership, DIFS supported Michigan consumers as well as banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions as they dealt with the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She has prioritized maintaining and strengthening the Department's relationships with the industries it regulates in order to be well-positioned to respond to crises, which has benefitted both consumers and the financial services industry serving those consumers.

"I am honored to receive this recognition and value the partnership with Michigan's financial institutions that has helped me to succeed as the director," said Director Fox. "I have remained focused on ensuring Michigan is home to strong and secure financial institutions and advocating for consumers by prioritizing equitable access to vital financial services for all Michiganders."

