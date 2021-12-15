The large volume wearable injectors market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of over 40%, claims Roots Analysis

Given the growing healthcare burden related to chronic diseases, there is a need for safe devices that allow frequent or continuous medications; large volume injectors are designed to specifically address the existing challenges

Owing to their numerous advantages, large volume wearable injectors have emerged as significant medical devices. These small, portable wearable devices are designed to facilitate the subcutaneous administration of large volumes of drugs / therapeutic substances, including complex biologics over a prolonged period in the homecare setting.

Key Market Insights

Close to 90 large volume wearable injectors are either commercialized or currently being developed

Currently 40% of such large volume wearable devices are marketed, while rest of the devices are being evaluated in preclinical and discovery stages of development. Of these, 68% of devices are patch pump / injectors. In addition, 72% of devices are capable of delivering both basal and bolus doses.

Over 40 companies claim to manufacture large volume wearable injectors, worldwide

Presently, the market is dominated by small companies (having 11-50 employees) and large companies (having 1,000-5,000 employees). It is worth noting that majority (46%) of the firms engaged in this domain are based in North America, followed by Europe (37%) and Asia Pacific (17%).

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 3.7%, between 2015 and 2021

More than 60% of the reported deals were established since 2018, with the maximum activity being reported in 2018. Majority of the instances captured in the report were product / technology integration agreements (32%), followed by product development agreements (17%).

More than 5,800 patents related to large volume wearable devices have been granted / filed

A significant increase has been observed in the number of patent applications filed over the last few years. Interestingly, maximum patents (702) were filed / granted in 2020. Majority (63%) of the patents were filed in North America.

6,350+ patients have been enrolled in 35 clinical trials, worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of 33%, in the last ten years. Of the total number of trials, close to 68% of the studies have already been completed, while 26% are active and still recruiting patients.

Over USD 1.3 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2014

Companies involved in the development of large volume wearable injectors have raised around USD 715 million through venture funding, which represents 54% of the total capital raised in the given time period. Overall, more than 60 investors have actively financed various projects / initiatives in this domain.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 40%, during the period 2021-2035

North America (primarily the US) and Europe are expected to capture over 80% of the market share by 2035, in terms of the sales-based revenues. Further, majority of the market is captured by patch pump injectors used for the administration of basal / bolus doses of different volumes of drugs.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading large volume wearable device developers?

Which are the popular types of wearable devices available in large volume wearable injectors market?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in the development of large volume wearable injectors?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in large volume wearable injectors market?

Which key investors are likely to drive the development efforts?

How has the intellectual property landscape of wearable injectors evolved over the years?

Which drug candidates can be administered via wearable injectors?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of large volume wearable injectors market?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on large volume drug device combinations?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the large volume wearable injectors market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Device

Patch pump / Injectors

Infusion pump / Injectors

Usability

Reusable

Disposable

Key Therapeutic Areas

Cardiovascular Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholder(s), who were very optimistic concerning the adoption of large volume wearable injectors. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with the following industry experts:

Eric Chappel (R&D Project Manager, Debiotech)

Anonymous, (Vice President, Ypsomed)

Jesper Roested (Chief Executive Officer, Subcuject)

Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Sorrel Medical)

Mark Banister (Chief Executive Officer, Medipacs)

Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

Graham Reynolds (Former Vice President and General Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)

Michael Hooven (Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections)

Pieter Muntendam (former President and Chief Executive Officer, scPharmaceuticals)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.

Becton Dickinson

Bespak

Enable Injections

Insulet

Roche

Sonceboz

Sensile Medical

SteadMed Therapeutics

Weibel CDS

West Pharmaceutical Services

CeQur

Debiotech

Eli Lily

Medtronic

PharmaSens

SOOIL Development

Tandem Diabetes Care

For additional details, please visit

