Immunify.Life Partners with TrustPad for 2022 IDO Launch of $IMM Token

The partnership will provide a launchpad to list the $IMM token and will help Immunify.Life connect with players and clients in the healthcare services space

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, AU, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain-based healthcare ecosystem Immunify.Life has partnered with TrustPad to list the $IMM token and bring Immunify.Life’s invaluable data management solutions to healthcare service providers and customers around the world. Immunify.Life IDO on TrustPad is scheduled to begin on 20th January 2022 at 12:00 pm UTC with a total supply of 8,975,886 $IMM tokens.

TrustPad, widely considered the #1 multi-chain IDO launchpad, is a decentralized, multi-chain IDO platform. Its primary focus is to help promising projects safely raise capital while simultaneously providing the security, confidence, and legitimacy in blockchain-powered initiatives demanded by investors.

Regarding the partnership and the upcoming IDO launch, Immunify.Life CEO Guy Newing said: “We are proud to have a flagship launchpad partner such as TrustPad support our vision to transform the healthcare landscape in emerging economies and we are excited about the progress and developments that this partnership will help bring.”

Immunify.Life’s global mission is to revolutionize the healthcare industry – particularly health management companies and concerns in emerging economies. It does this by allowing them to leverage the power of blockchain technology when gathering, storing, and provisioning the health data of patients, as well as medicine, supply, equipment, and delivery data provided by suppliers, pharmaceuticals, and other healthcare players.

Emerging economies today face a wide range of health challenges, such as a lack of access to secure, relevant, and reliable data. This data is needed to optimize the delivery of healthcare and the management of national and global emergencies and health priorities. Immunify.Life addresses these issues by eliminating geoeconomic barriers to treatment. It uses an innovative token rewards program that can ensure sustained compliance to predetermined rules and regulations and provides data and solutions to users in an all-in-one suite of applications.

About TrustPad

TrustPad was founded to aid the growth of the blockchain ecosystem safely and sustainably. TrustPad is a proud partner of BlockSync Ventures, X21 Digital, Twin Apex Capital, and 4SV. TrustPad is different from the many launchpads in the market thanks to its ‘quality not quantity’ approach. This ensures that projects launched with TrustPad have long-term, real value. This provides the TrustPad community with sustainable development, which attracts a larger community for both $TPAD as well as the projects that are launched on the platform. Successful IDOs launched on TrustPad include Bloktopia, Merkle, PolkaFantasy, and many more.

About Immunify.Life

Immunify.Life is a transformative and self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem that runs on the Cardano blockchain. It is powered by AI and uses self-sovereign identification using immutable NFTs to transform the landscape of health management in emerging economies. The platform has been built to provide a tool to accelerate the capture and utilization of health data and is easily adapted to both basic and complex health systems. By giving the latest in blockchain technology to such users, Immunify.Life can help improve the health and wellbeing of those who are less fortunate.

