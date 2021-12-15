Edge Computing Market Witness an Outstanding Growth and Strong Revenue and Forecast to 2026

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Edge Computing Market," a new report from Coherent Market Insights, evaluates the competitive landscape and predicts for future growth. The Edge Computing market study for the 2021–2026 analysis period comprises an in-depth investigation of various new and noteworthy industry trends, engagement analysis, and a very broad regional analysis.

Market Overview -

Edge computing is a highly advanced distributed computing paradigm that brings data and computation closer to the core sources of processing power. This will greatly reduce bandwidth and response times while giving companies real-time access to critical applications. One of the biggest advantages of edge computing is the reduction in costs that it produces. By allowing IT service providers to provide their customers with real-time access to applications and data, even in the face of high latency and high capacity data transmission, service providers can offer cost-competitive pricing plans for both server and storage purposes.

Market Players:·

· Microsoft Corporation

· IBM Corporation

· Cisco Systems Inc.

· Google Inc.

· Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

· Intel Corporation

· Schneider Electric SE

· Nokia Corporation

· Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

· Aricent Inc.

Market Dynamics -

Growing adoption of IoT across various industries is expected to drive growth of the global edge computing market during the forecast period. Many end-use industries including automobile, healthcare, transportation, retail, residential, and insurance. IoT is advantageous as provides speedy orientation, monitor data, enhanced time management, ease of access, and prevents data breach. For instance, in January 2021, Zyter Inc. launched IoT solutions for smart hospitals that can monitor medication temperature and alert any changes.

However, security concerns in edge computing combined with initial CAPEX for infrastructure are expected to restrain growth edge computing market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Market:

By Component:

· Hardware

· Solutions

· Platform

· Services

By Organization size:

· Small and Medium Enterprises

· Large Enterprises

By Application:

· Smart Cities

· Data Caching

· Analytics

· Location Services

· Environmental Monitoring

· Optimized Local Content

· Augmented Reality

· Others (Asset Tracking and Video Surveillance)

By End-User Industry:

· Government and Public

· Manufacturing

· Media and Entertainment

· Healthcare

· Telecom and IT

· Transportation

· Energy and Utilities

· Retail

· Others (Hospitality, BFSI, and Education)

Geography -

North America – (United States, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)

Europe – (Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific – (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America – (Brazil and the Rest of Latin America.)

The Middle East & Africa – (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Although the majority of markets witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the edge computing market has witnessed significant traction. As many enterprises are shifting towards cloud computing, the adoption of edge computing is rapidly increasing. The primary purpose of edge computing is to bring storage, compute, and network services closer to endpoints and also to improve overall application performance. Edge computing enabled doctors to deliver care to remote areas where connectivity may not be adequate and skilled healthcare personnel may not be available.

The Report's Key Takeaways -

· The major market participants, such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors, and others, are examined in the report.

· There is a detailed description of each company. The research also includes information on the company's capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and technological advancements.

· The market's growth factors are examined in depth, as are the market's many end users.

· Data and information by market player, area, kind, application, and other criteria can be added, as well as bespoke research tailored to unique needs.

· The market's SWOT analysis is presented in this study.