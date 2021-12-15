Modified Starch Market To Reach USD 16.46 Billion By 2027 |Archer Daniels Midland Company,Cargill,Ingredion Incorporated

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modified starch is created when the structure of native starch undergoes physicochemical or morphological changes as a result of treatment with enzymes, alkalis, heat, and acids. Modified starch is used in the food and beverage industry, as well as in the production of noodles, biscuits, bakery products, and other convenience foods.The global modified starch market is expected to be worth US$ 16.46 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period (2019-2027). Increased demand for modified starch in the food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper and packaging, and personal care industries is expected to drive the modified starch market during the forecast period. Modified starch is used in the food and beverage industries.



Companies Covered as part of this study include: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Emsland-Starke GmbH, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frère

Market Dynamics

The pharmaceuticals industry is expected to account for a significant market share in the global modified starch market. In terms of revenue, the segment accounted for 12.2 percent of the global modified starch market in 2018. Because of rising consumer demand for sophisticated medicines, emerging economies are expected to see significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry. This, in turn, is expected to drive demand for modified starch over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, North America held the dominant position in the global modified starch market in 2018. This is due to rising demand for food and dairy products, as well as the widespread use of modified starch in the food and beverage industries. Gelatinization, pasting, and subsequent gel properties of starch are important functional properties that determine how starch is used in the food industry.



