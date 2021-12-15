Protein Cookie Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 5.15% till 2027 | Lenny & Larry's, Quest Nutrition, Munk Pack

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein cookies can help to lower blood pressure. Furthermore, these cookies are low in calories. Protein cookies are expected to become more popular as people become more aware of their health. Product development based on varying protein content, flavours, appealing packaging, and safer ingredients is also expected to boost protein cookie demand.The global protein cookie market is expected to reach US$ 42.54 billion by 2027, growing at a 5.15 percent CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2027). Cookies are one of the bakery industry's most popular products. Protein cookies provide health benefits such as muscle strengthening, which is expected to drive demand for protein cookies during the forecast period.

According to the Agricultural and Agri-Food Department of Canada's sector trend analysis of bakery products published in December 2016, the global bakery market in terms of retail value reached US$ 338.7 billion in 2015, up from US$ 321.8 billion in 2014, with a CAGR of 4.7 percent from 2010 to 2015. As a result, the expanding bakery industry is expected to drive demand for protein cookies during the forecast period.



Companies Covered as part of this study include: Lenny & Larry's, Quest Nutrition, Munk Pack, Justine's Limited, NuGo Nutrition, No Cow LLC, Buff Bake, MuscleTech, Xterra Nutrition, The Hershey Company, and others...



Market Trends

The chocolate flavour segment is expected to dominate the protein cookie market during the forecast period. This is due to increased awareness of the health benefits of using chocolate as an ingredient in protein cookies. Chocolate's main ingredient is cocoa, which is high in antioxidants. As a result, demand for chocolate-flavored protein cookies is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Because of the various offers and discounts available in these stores, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment dominated among distribution channels in 2018. Furthermore, because of the appealing display of protein cookies in these stores, people prefer to buy protein cookies from hypermarkets and supermarkets.



