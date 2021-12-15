Stainless Insulated Container Market To Surpass US$ 6,931.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 5.1%

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stainless insulated containers are containers that are used to transport or store food and beverages at their original temperature for extended periods of time. These containers protect food and beverage items from foodborne illness, ensuring their safety.Furthermore, rising internet penetration is fueling the growth of the online distribution channel segment, which is a major driver of the global stainless insulated container market. For example, according to the International Telecommunication Union, 48.6 percent of the global population, or 3.6 billion people, had internet access in 2017, which increased to 51.2 percent (3.9 billion people) by the end of 2018.

The global stainless insulated container market was valued at US$ 4,533.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 6,931.8 Mn by 2027.

In 2018, the beverages segment had the highest revenue share of 65.6 percent in the global stainless insulated container market. Stainless insulated containers are used to keep beverages hot or cold for a longer period of time. Furthermore, these containers protect against foodborne illness, ensuring beverage safety. As a result, these benefits are expected to increase demand for stainless insulated containers in the near future.

Among regions, Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the global stainless insulated containers market in 2018, accounting for 32.1 percent of global revenue. The regional demand is being driven by the expansion of the food and beverage industry, as well as the region's growing working population. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian food industry was valued at US$ 39.71 billion in 2017 and increased to US$ 65.4 billion in 2018, representing an 11.0 percent CAGR during the year.



