Plant-Based Fish Market to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant-based fish market will grow at a stellar CAGR of 28% during the assessment period, 2020-2030. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) the growth can be primarily attributed to increasing demand for flexitarian or vegetarian diet together with the growing concerns with regards to the environment.
The rising demand for vegetarian or flexitarian diet coupled with the increasing concerns regarding the environment is driving the plant-based fish market. As the manufacturing industry has become more advanced providing larger shelf-lives to plant-based fish products suitable for prolonged consumption, the global plant-based fish market growth is accelerating steadily.
Due to the increase in vegan population across the world, the demand for plant-based protein sources is skyrocketing. Besides this, the well-developed healthcare and fitness centers are catering to the further market expansion during the current years. Rising prevalence of food sensitivities such as sea-food allergies, lactose intolerance, and others are making more people inclined to the plant-based fish products to meet their requirements.
“Swiftly growing demand for sea-food substitutes are encouraging the plant-based fish market growth significantly. Additionally, growing environmental concerns and notable growth in vegan population is furthering the market demand globally.” concludes the FMI analyst.
Rising Cases of Food Sensitivity Bolstering Growth
Consumers in general have become more conscious about their health and wellness. Plant-based fish products being allergen-free, mercury-free, purely vegan & safe, free from side-effects, and with long shelf-lives are widely preferred by an increasing number of consumers around the world.
Plant-based fish products are enjoying the limelight, especially with an increasing number of consumers choosing a healthy lifestyle. With more people focusing on fitness, the demand for different sources of protein has surged, making plant-based protein options highly sought-after among vegan or vegetarian population.
Plant Based Fish Market – Key Highlights
• Europe emerges as a leading region due to increasing product launches by start-ups and the presence of various celebrated food chains providing plant based fish products.
• Burger patty will continue to lead the product type category across the forecast period.
• Soy based protein is expected to lead by source category in the global market.
• Hypermarkets will remain key beneficiary throughout the assessment period.
Plant Based Fish Market – Drivers
• Surge number of consumers worldwide adopting vegan lifestyle have propelled the market growth
• Rising environmental concerns together with the growing instance of food sensitivities related to the sea-foods has pushed a growing number of individuals towards plant-based substitutes, hence boosting market growth.
• Growing cases of food sensitivity propelling expansion of the plant based fish market.
Plant Based Fish Market – Restraints
• Lack of awareness regarding appropriate production, packaging and distribution can impact the market growth.
• Non-operational restaurants and food outlets as a result of COVID-19 outbreak has impact market growth adversely.
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
The plant based fish market has encountered several hurdles on the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, asper FMI’s recent market research, the market is anticipated to regain its position by the 1st quarter of 2021. This is mainly due to growing health awareness among consumers has ensued in increased preference towards healthy food supplements comprising proteins that has benefited the plant-based fish market.
Competitive Landscape
Key market players operating in the plant-based fish market are Gardein by Conagra Brands, Archer Daniels Midland Company, MorningStar Farms, Roquette Frères S.A., Symrise, Tyson Foods, Inc., Kellogg’s, Crown Soya Protein Group, Sotexpro SA, Ingredion GmbH, Puris Proteins, LLC, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. and Glanbia plc.
