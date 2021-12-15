The Artisanal Ice cream Market is expected to grow at a 7.4 % CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2027

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artisanal ice cream is ice cream that has been handcrafted by an artisan or skilled craftsperson. Milk, butter, cocoa, dried fruit, eggs, and cream are blended and whisked together to create a light, melt-in-your-mouth texture in artisanal ice cream. Due to rising demand for organic ice cream, the market is expected to reach US$ 22,075.2 million by the end of 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4 percent over the forecast period. Because artisanal ice cream is made primarily of organic ingredients and does not contain chemicals or preservatives, demand for the product is growing.

The global artisanal ice cream market was valued at US$ 11,642.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a 7.4 percent CAGR in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2027.



Companies Covered as part of this study include: Unilever, Van Leeuwen, Nestlé S.A., Bi-Rite Creamery, Carmela Ice Cream Co., Gracie's Ice Cream, Boho Gelato, High Road Craft Brands, True & 12 Handmade Ice Cream, and Fiasco Gelato Cafes Ltd...



Market Trends

Chocolate is expected to be the fastest growing flavour type in the market over the forecast period, owing to innovations in product offerings with multiple chocolate variants such as chocolate chips and dark chocolate.The online distribution channel is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market over the forecast period, owing to increased internet penetration and rising smartphone usage globally. According to Internet World Stats, the total number of internet users increased from 4,313 million in December 2018 (55.6% of the total population) to 4,383 million in March 2019. (contributing 56.8 percent of the total population).



