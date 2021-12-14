Rollout of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Programme

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 14 - Port of Spain, 11 December, 2021: The Ministry of Health advises the public that the rollout of the COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Programme will commence on Monday 13th December, 2021 in 17 locations throughout the country.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are administered after a prescribed time has passed since the recipient received his/her second dose of a 2-dose regimen vaccine OR dose of a 1-dose regimen vaccine. Persons become eligible for their booster vaccine based on the date they previously completed their COVID-19 vaccine regimen. Thus the booster programme will be rolled out in phases.

COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Schedule

Members of the public who received the required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are invited to walk-in, on a phased basis, to any of the COVID-19 Booster Vaccination locations identified, to receive their booster vaccine. Details are provided below.

Vaccine Type Date Final Vaccine Dose Received Date Booster Vaccine Due Booster Vaccine AstraZeneca (2 doses received) 1st - 18th June, 2021 19th – 25th June, 2021 26th - 30th June, 2021 13th -18th December, 2021 20th - 23rd and 28th - 29th December 2021 30th December and 3rd - 7th January, 2022 Pfizer Sinopharm (2 doses received) 15th -18th June, 2021 19th - 25th June, 2021 26th to 30th June, 2021 13th - 18th December, 2021 20th - 23rd and 28th - 29th December 2021 30th December and 3rd - 7th January, 2022 Sinopharm Johnson & Johnson (1 dose received) 22nd August – 21st September, 2021 22nd September – 21st October, 2021 22nd October - 6th November, 2021 13th -18th December, 2021 20th - 23rd and 28th - 29th December 2021 30th December and 3rd - 7th January, 2022 Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer Pfizer 2nd doses were administered from September 2021 Boosters due March 2022 (6 months after 2nd dose). Persons will be advised of the schedule. Pfizer

It should be noted that the World Health Organization has recently indicated that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is acceptable as use for a booster dose for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Booster Vaccine Locations

NWRHA ERHA NCRHA SWRHA TRHA 1. Queen’s Park Savannah - Paddock 2. Hasely Crawford Stadium 1. Sangre Grande Civic Centre 2. Mayaro Sport Facility 3. Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex (Rio Claro) 1. COSTAAT- El Dorado 2. Larry Gomes Stadium 3. Wallerfield International Raceway 4. UTT Chaguanas Campus – Munroe Rd. 1. SAPA 2. South West Regional Indoor Sporting Arena (Point Fortin) 3. Debe Health Centre 1. Scarborough Health Centre 2. Canaan Health Centre 3. Roxborough Health Centre 4. Moriah Health Centre 5. Port Mall

Members of the public are urged to seek booster vaccines according to the schedule indicated above.

Persons must have a valid form of identification and their vaccination card (with COVID-19 vaccination recorded) to receive their booster vaccine.

Persons in receipt of an additional primary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are not required to get a booster dose at this time.

Members of the public should allow 2 weeks to pass between the receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine and the Influenza (flu) vaccine.

The Ministry of Health will provide further information regarding the COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Schedule as required.