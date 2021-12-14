Trinidad and Tobago’s first Confirmed Case of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 14 - Port of Spain, December 13th, 2021 – The Ministry of Health advises the population that on the night of 12th December, 2021, Trinidad and Tobago confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant of Concern.

The patient is a recently returned national who travelled to Trinidad from New York, via Panama. As per existing quarantine protocols, the national was immediately placed into State-supervised quarantine when the positive COVID-19 PCR test result was noted during the standard process for the screening of travellers at the Piarco International Airport. All other applicable quarantine protocols have been implemented, including the isolation of close contacts and robust contact tracing.

The presence of the Omicron variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies. As the public is aware, this laboratory has been testing COVID-19 positive samples from Trinidad and Tobago and other CARICOM member states since September 2020.

The population is reminded that, as at the 16 July, 2021, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago updated its quarantine protocols for persons entering the country. These entry protocols will continue to be implemented.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to date 57 countries have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Concern. Research has suggested that this variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants but further information is needed on its impact on persons who contract this variant.

The Ministry of Health takes this opportunity to remind the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as soon as possible. Additionally, members of the public are reminded to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if they are fully vaccinated:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public

Keep your distance from others (6 feet)

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Stay home if you are ill

Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow

Avoid touching your face

Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, hand rails, door knobs and trolleys) as often as possible.

WHO Approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe, they are effective and they are available in Trinidad and Tobago. The public is encouraged to visit the Ministry of Health’s website (www.health.gov.tt) as well as the social media pages of the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authorities for further information on COVID-19 vaccination.