Việt Nam supports returning to 2015 Iran nuclear deal

VIETNAM, December 15 - NEW YORK — Việt Nam has reiterated its support for the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Tuesday (local time).

At the session, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo briefed ambassadors on developments surrounding the Security Council Resolution 2231, which supports the JCPOA agreement and sets out rules for international monitoring of the country’s nuclear programme.

DiCarlo stated that the JCPOA is widely regarded as a cornerstone of nuclear non-proliferation, and an example of what dialogue and diplomacy can achieve.

A Security Council resolution endorses the deal and guarantees that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will have regular access to Iran’s nuclear programme.

“The Secretary-General hopes that in their current negotiations, the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mobilise the same spirit and commitment that resulted in the JCPOA. There is simply no viable alternative to the full and effective implementation of the Plan and the resolution,” she said.

While appealing to the US to lift or waive sanctions against Iran, as outlined in the plan, and extend waivers regarding oil trade with the country, she also called on Iran to: “reverse the steps it has taken that are not consistent with its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan.”

The JCPOA was signed in 2015, between the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Iran in dealing with Iran's nuclear programme.

For its part, Việt Nam supported diplomatic efforts to promote negotiations and return to the Iran nuclear deal.

The rapporteurs said that the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 remain an important part of multilateral diplomacy and non-proliferation efforts and the best way to promote a comprehensive, lasting solution to the Iran nuclear issue. The agreements contribute to regional and international peace and security. They called on the parties to continue their efforts to negotiate, return and fully implement the JCPOA in Vienna, Austria.

The members of the Security Council emphasised the importance of Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA in resolving the Iran nuclear issue and the obligations of the parties to fully implement this resolution and agreement. The countries called for restraint from actions that increase tensions and complications in the region, promoting dialogue to seek peaceful solutions to the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the region, as well as supporting negotiation efforts in Vienna.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Vietnamese Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, welcomed the resumption of negotiations between relevant parties in Vienna, Austria. Anh reiterated Việt Nam's consistent stance in favour of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, as well as the right to peaceful use of nuclear energy as stipulated in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Ambassador Hải Anh reiterated Việt Nam's support for the implementation of the JCPOA and Security Council Resolution 2231, calling on the relevant parties to strictly and fully implement it.

Việt Nam is willing to contribute to efforts to create a favourable environment for dialogue and cooperation at international forums, including the Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, he said. — VNS